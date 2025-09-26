Bill Gates' Microsoft halts service access to Israeli military, here's why

Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…
Microsoft has announced that it has halted the Israeli military's access to some of its cloud services. The US tech giant said the decision was taken as an Israeli defense unit has been using the services to conduct mass surveillance in Gaza. This comes after The Guardian newspaper reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was using Microsoft's cloud service Azure to store data files of phone calls collected through a large-scale surveillance of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
In a message to employees that has also been made public, Microsoft president Brad Smith said: "We have found evidence that supports elements of The Guardian's reporting." Smith added in the statement: "We do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians. This does not impact the important work that Microsoft continues to do to protect the cybersecurity of Israel and other countries in the Middle East."
According to The Guardian, the Israeli military is planning to transfer all the data from Microsoft servers to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The move comes as a win for many within Microsoft who have been calling for the company to cut all ties with Israel over its two-year-long war on Gaza. Reportedly, the Israeli military's usage of Microsoft products surged after Hamas' attacks in late-2023 and the beginning of the Gaza war. Israel has been using large volumes of cloud storage and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled language translation services for mass surveillance, also reportedly employing the data to zero in on airstrike targets.