Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has revealed that he is not leaving the majority of his massive fortune to his three adult children. Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out, Gates said he wants his children to build their own success instead of relying on his wealth. “My kids got a great upbringing and education, but less than 1% of the total wealth because I decided it wouldn’t be a favor to them,” Gates said. “It’s not a dynasty. I’m not asking them to run Microsoft.”

With an estimated net worth of $101.4 billion, even 1% would amount to over $1 billion for his children — Jennifer (28), Rory (25), and Phoebe (22), whom he shares with his ex-wife Melinda Gates.

Gates added that he wants his children to earn their own achievements and not live in the shadow of his success. “I wanna give them a chance to have their own earnings and success, be significant and not overshadowed by the incredible luck and good fortune I had,” he said.

His youngest daughter, Phoebe Gates, recently opened up about the pressure of being seen as a "nepo baby" while studying at Stanford University. On her podcast The Burnouts, she told co-host and climate activist Sophia Kianni that she felt insecure during her early college days.

“I feel like it’s so hard when you’re a freshman in college because you have no experience. You have nothing,” Phoebe said.

She graduated early with a degree in human biology and is now working on her fashion startup, Phia, with Kianni. Despite her entrepreneurial drive, Phoebe said her parents were firm about her completing her degree before fully focusing on business — even though her father dropped out of Harvard to start Microsoft.

Gates explained that many tech billionaires don’t follow the idea of passing down all their wealth. Instead, he believes the best use of his resources is to give back through his foundation. “The highest calling for these resources is to go back to the neediest,” he said.