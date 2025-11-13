BIG win for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Group beats Adani, Bajaj to become India's 4th largest...

Bharti Group now trails only Tata Group, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Group, and the HDFC Group.

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Group has become India’s fourth-largest conglomerate after the combined market capitalisation of its companies surged by more than 30 per cent so far this year to Rs 14.5 lakh crore. The group has surpassed the Adani Group of Gautam Adani and the Bajaj Group, CNBCTV18 reported.

The rally in mcap of the Bharti Group has been driven primarily by Bharti Airtel Ltd, the second-largest telecom company in India. Its shares have risen nearly 32 per cent year-to-date, supported by robust earnings growth, rising average revenue per user (ARPU), and the rapid expansion of 5G services.

Bharti Airtel Market Cap

The flagship telecom firm of Sunil Mittal reported better-than-expected results for the September quarter on the back of strong operating performance. The wireless carrier accounts for about 82 per cent of the group’s valuation. The market cap of the company currently stands at Rs 12.52 lakh crore, with its shares closing at Rs 2,093 on Thursday on NSE.

Who are the top three groups by market cap?

Bharti Group has gained the 4th spot. It is now only behind the Tata Group, the Reliance Industries Group, and the HDFC Group, which together dominate India’s corporate landscape. The Tata Group remains firmly on top with a combined valuation of around Rs 27 lakh crore, followed by Reliance at Rs 23 lakh crore and HDFC Group at about Rs 18 lakh crore.

As of 13 November, the Bharti Group’s combined market capitalisation stood at Rs 14.5 lakh crore, surpassing both the Adani Group and the Bajaj Group, each valued at around Rs 14.4 lakh crore, according to Bloomberg data.