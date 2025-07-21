BIG win for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel beats Ratan Tata's TCS to become India’s...

Airtel's shares rose by 0.333 per cent on Monday (21 July), lifting its market value to Rs 11.44 lakh crore.

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal continues to grow his business empire. He runs India's second-largest telecom firm, Bharti Airtel. Now, Bharti Airtel has overtaken Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become India’s third-largest company by market capitalisation. The telecom giant’s shares rose by 0.333 per cent on Monday (21 July), lifting its market value to Rs 11.44 lakh crore, around Rs 2,000 crore more than TCS. The Tata Group IT firm shares closed at Rs 3,158.90 on Monday, and its market cap stood at Rs 11.42 lakh crore.

India's most valuable firm

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries remains the country’s most valuable firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 19.33 lakh crore, followed by HDFC Bank at Rs 15.33 lakh crore, as of July 21.

Bharti Airtel vs TCS

Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation has surged by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore so far in 2025. In contrast, TCS has suffered the sharpest erosion in market value, losing Rs 3.4 lakh crore amid concerns over a weak US macroeconomic outlook and AI-related disruptions, CNBCTV18 reported.

Although this is not the first time Bharti Airtel has surpassed TCS in market capitalisation — the last instance was in October 2009 — it is the first time the company has secured third place among India’s most valuable firms. Notably, Bharti ranked 10th just three years ago. As of March 2025, Bharti Airtel had 609.44 crore outstanding shares, including 39.23 crore partly paid-up shares. The company’s share price has climbed 20.2% since January, while TCS shares have declined by 22% over the same period. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 has gained 6 per cent.

Bharti Airtel teams up with Perplexity

Bharti Airtel recently announced a partnership with Perplexity to offer its premium Perplexity Pro subscription free of cost to all Airtel customers. The validity of the subscription will be for one year. This subscription is priced at Rs 17,000 annually, but it will be available for free to 360 million users of Airtel, including mobile, Wi-Fi, and DTH subscribers.