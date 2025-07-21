BIG win for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel beats Ratan Tata's TCS to become India’s...
Honour killing in Pakistan: Woman shot dead in Balochistan for having 'illicit affair'
Vijay Raaz's Udaipur Files remains in trouble: Makers ask to replace 'Nutan Sharma', drop communal dialogues
Will Barack Obama be arrested? Donald Trump posts AI video showing former US president being jailed for...
How to know correct birth time
Who is Kate Kniveton? Former UK MP who alleges abuse by ex-husband, former MP
Viral video: Ajith Kumar helps clean up debris after his car crashes in Italy race, fans call him 'fine gentleman'
Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as Zomato’s parent Eternal's net profit falls to Rs...
Reliance Industries Ltd: Mukesh Ambani-owned firm's profit soars 78%, share tumbles on BSE, because...
Saiyaara: Decoding the craze behind Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri film and what its massive success means for Bollywood | Opinion
Stranded UK F-35B fighter jet back into shape, set to take off from Kerala on....
VS Achuthanandan, former Kerala CM and left stalwart, passes away at 101
Meet man, IIT-IIM graduate, who manages finance of Mukesh Ambani's company, he is...
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Will Jasprit Bumrah break Ishant Sharma, Wasim Akram's all-time record at Old Trafford and become...
Watch: Inside Tesla’s futuristic diner, a tech lovers’ paradise with robots, cybertrucks
How many times has Donald Trump claimed to have mediated India-Pakistan ceasefire in Operation Sindoor? Mallikarjun Kharge says...
Parliament Monsoon Session: MPs take BIG action against Justice Yashwant Varma, submit...
Ajay Devgn's viral pictures with Shahid Afridi from WCL sparks controversy: What really happened?
Gautam Adani's Adani group set to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in expansion of THIS industry across India, bets big on...
Who was Athulya Pillai? Kerala woman found dead in Sharjah, family alleges....
Vaishno Devi Yatra disrupted as massive landslide hits Ban Ganga track; 1 dead, several injured
CoinDCX makes BIG move after Rs 368 crore hack, launches India's largest...
Parliament Monsoon Session: Five new MPs take oath in Rajya Sabha on day 1; they are...
Sovereign Standards for Young Minds: India’s Developmental Blueprint
AnchorLittle Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Forecast as Momentum Explodes Following CoinMarketCap Listing
Bangladesh air force plane crashes in college campus in Dhaka, death poll reaches 19, several injured
What happened on July 11, 2006, that killed 209 people? Why did Mumbai High Court acquit all convicts?
This is world’s most expensive wood, cost of 1kg wood is more than gold, its name is..., is found in...
'It's a cruel...': Angry Hansal Mehta reacts as MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2025 gets cancelled, says 'another casualty of...'
Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl says he can't afford diamond she wants: 'Meri aukaat nahi...'
BIG blow to India, Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England Test series due to..., this uncapped player to replace him
Air India flight from Kochi veers off runway while landing at Mumbai airport, here's what we know so far
This top actor touches his wife feet every night before going to bed: ‘Aaj main jo bhi hoon…'
2006 Mumbai train blasts: Bombay HC acquits all 12 accused, bench says prosecution 'utterly failed to prove the case'
What would CEO of world's most valuable company study if he was in college today? Jensen Huang says...
Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday set the stage on fire as they groove to Saat Samundar Par in viral video: Watch
Mumbai rains: Massive traffic jam in city after heavy rainfall, roads waterlogged, flights hit, IMD issues yellow alert till...
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised after 'mild giddiness' during morning walk
Startup founder rejects 4 IITians, reveals how they didn't fit his hiring criteria: 'We don't need...'
Saiyaara mania reaches new heights as fan attends screening with IV drip, netizens say, 'Bro is injecting feelings through pipe', watch
Shocking! Dog the Bounty Hunter's 13-year-old step-grandson killed by his father
'Band karo...': Amitabh Bachchan gets angry at paps for filming him outside his Mumbai home, watch viral video
This country has world's biggest uranium reserve, still doesn't have any nuclear bomb, reason is..., its name is...
Harbhajan Singh regrets IPL ‘slapgate scandal', makes SHOCKING revelation about Sreesanth’s daughter: 'You hit...'
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly bashes TMC leader Nilanjan Das after he calls her 'flop actress': 'Isn't your so-called...'
This city to launch flying taxi service soon, travel time to be cut drastically, will cover 45 minute journey in..., is developed by...
‘Chup kar...': Karan Johar hits back after troll calls him ‘nepo kid ka daijaan’ for praising Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Saiyaara
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's wife earns Rs 79 crore in just one day due to this reason, her name is...
Meet man, who washed utensils for Rs 18, now owns Rs 3000000000 empire, his name is..., his business is...
Meet IAS Shreyans Gomes, son of station master, who cracked UPSC in third attempt without any coaching, his AIR was...
Meet Indian woman whose work shocked 'father of atomic bomb' Robert Oppenheimer, her name is..., she worked as...
Rahul Raj Singh claims late Pratyusha Banerjee tried to steal Karan Patel from Kamya Panjabi: 'Logon ko laga tha ki...'
Parliament monsoon session begins today: Operation Sindoor, Income-Tax bill, Bihar roll revision, Air India Crash; here's what to expect
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits US' Alaska, second in a week; no damage reported
Chris Martin warns fans about cameras at Coldplay concert after astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot's 'kiss cam' drama: 'So please, if...'
BIG blow to ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, named in Rs 3500 crore liquor scam case, chargesheet says...
Senior Congress leader makes BIG remark on Shashi Tharoor, says, 'Till he changes his stance...'
This star writer-actor grew up in red-light area, was a construction worker, later did over 300 films, carved career of Amitabh Bachchan, he is...
Donald Trump, US officials unhappy with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: 'Bibi acted like a...'
Saiyaara box office collection day 3: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film takes giant jump on Sunday, crosses Rs 100 crore mark on weekend, earns..
Pit bull attacks child in Mumbai auto rickshaw as owner laughs, video goes viral
India's nightmare continues: After Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep; star all-rounder ruled out of England Tests with severe injury
BAN vs PAK, 1st T20I: Parvez Emon's fifty, clinical bowling power Bangladesh to dominant win over Pakistan in series opener
Cricket meets Football: Mohammed Siraj bowls to Maguire, Rishabh Pant tests kicking skills as Team India bonds with Man United stars in Manchester
'I feel Like a failure': 21-year-old NEET aspirant’s heartbreaking letter goes viral
Astronomer CEO scandal: Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan could get THIS MUCH in divorce settlement
Himesh Reshammiya's musical tribute to 'Operation Sindoor' at Delhi concert wins internet, WATCH viral video
Kapil Sharma is proud of wife Ginni Chatrath and team, pens heartfelt note on reopening of Kap's Cafe after firing incident
'Let down cricket fans...': Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan breaks silence after IND-PAK match called off in WCL 2025
Saiyaara: Fan cries, shouts, faints in cinema hall during Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film, video goes viral, netizens react
After WCL game called off, what does the future hold for India-Pakistan cricket?
Pope Leo XIV condemns Israeli attack on Gaza's Catholic church, calls for an end to 'barbarity of war'
Man eats chicken inside ISKCON’s restaurant in London, sparks outrage online
Air India plane crash: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu slams Western media, says, 'Making any comments...'
3 killed, many feared trapped as massive fire engulfs ferry near Indonesia, WATCH clip
IND vs ENG: KL Rahul eyes multiple records in Manchester as India aim to level series vs England
Amitabh Bachchan mourns his Don director, Chandra Barot's demise, calls him 'more a family friend': 'It is difficult to put in words'
Odisha student self-immolation, RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case: Why is it time for women to be legally aware?
Meet Suhani Shah, first female Indian mentalist, started performing magic at 7, dropped after first grade, now bags honour of...
Karun Nair's Test career over? Star batter returns to Karnataka amidst England struggles
Coldplay's Chris Martin in hilarious video singing ‘aag aisi lagayi’ sparks meme fest online
Meet Pete DeJoy, interim CEO of Astronomer after Andy Byron resigns over Coldplay kiss cam scandal
'Why wouldn’t you spend...': Perplexity CEO claims new AI browser could replace THESE 2 key roles in offices
EAM S Jaishankar reveals he was asked THIS question during his UPSC interview, says, 'I was lucky...'
This film was rejected by Dev Anand, Jeetendra, producer died midway, actors did movie for free, was flop initially, then became blockbuster, it is..
Bengaluru woman’s traffic rant goes viral: Friend reaches Dubai before her drive ends
'How did he get there?': Man spotted lying in chair car luggage rack, reddit can’t stop laughing
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant’s cryptic post ahead of crucial 4th Test vs England sets social media ablaze
One bride, two grooms: Why a woman married 2 brothers, know if it’s legal
Champions League T20 set to make comeback after 12 years, first match to take place on THIS date
Air India plane crash: Aviation expert makes BIG statement on media claims, says 'mathematical calculation...'
What is WCL? All you need to know after India vs Pakistan legends match axed after Indian players withdraw
Q1 Results 2025: Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Gautam Adani's Adani Energy to declare earnings on..., check full list
This city in India's neighbourhood could run out of water in 5 years, half of wells are dry here, not in Pakistan, Bangladesh, it is located in...
Viral video: Uorfi Javed gets her fillers dissolved, looks 'unrecognisable' with swollen lips, advices 'good doctor', netizens react
IND vs ENG: Meet last Indian batter to score a Test century in Manchester; it's not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Gautam Gambhir
IMF recognizes India as global leader in digital payments with 18 billion transactions monthly, says 'UPI...'
Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash spark dating rumours again after being spotted walking together in London
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's BIG statement amid ongoing war with Ukraine, says, 'Ready for peace talks but...'
'Do you think I'm jealous?' Harbhajan Singh confronts R Ashwin; spinner's reply wins the internet
BUSINESS
Airtel's shares rose by 0.333 per cent on Monday (21 July), lifting its market value to Rs 11.44 lakh crore.
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal continues to grow his business empire. He runs India's second-largest telecom firm, Bharti Airtel. Now, Bharti Airtel has overtaken Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become India’s third-largest company by market capitalisation. The telecom giant’s shares rose by 0.333 per cent on Monday (21 July), lifting its market value to Rs 11.44 lakh crore, around Rs 2,000 crore more than TCS. The Tata Group IT firm shares closed at Rs 3,158.90 on Monday, and its market cap stood at Rs 11.42 lakh crore.
India's most valuable firm
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries remains the country’s most valuable firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 19.33 lakh crore, followed by HDFC Bank at Rs 15.33 lakh crore, as of July 21.
Bharti Airtel vs TCS
Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation has surged by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore so far in 2025. In contrast, TCS has suffered the sharpest erosion in market value, losing Rs 3.4 lakh crore amid concerns over a weak US macroeconomic outlook and AI-related disruptions, CNBCTV18 reported.
Although this is not the first time Bharti Airtel has surpassed TCS in market capitalisation — the last instance was in October 2009 — it is the first time the company has secured third place among India’s most valuable firms. Notably, Bharti ranked 10th just three years ago. As of March 2025, Bharti Airtel had 609.44 crore outstanding shares, including 39.23 crore partly paid-up shares. The company’s share price has climbed 20.2% since January, while TCS shares have declined by 22% over the same period. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 has gained 6 per cent.
READ | Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as Zomato’s parent Eternal's net profit falls to Rs...
Bharti Airtel teams up with Perplexity
Bharti Airtel recently announced a partnership with Perplexity to offer its premium Perplexity Pro subscription free of cost to all Airtel customers. The validity of the subscription will be for one year. This subscription is priced at Rs 17,000 annually, but it will be available for free to 360 million users of Airtel, including mobile, Wi-Fi, and DTH subscribers.