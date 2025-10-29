BIG win for Nvidia as it becomes 1st company to reach USD 5 trillion market value, beats Apple, Google

The US chip giant’s stock was propelled by strong sales of its AI systems and the prospect of expanded access to the Chinese market.

Nvidia has become the world’s first company to reach a USD 5 trillion market capitalisation after the US chip giant’s stock was propelled by strong sales of its AI systems and the prospect of expanded access to the Chinese market. The semiconductor giant’s shares surged more than 4 per cent as US markets opened on Wednesday, crossing the milestone with a market value of USD 5.05 trillion. Currently, the Nvidia stock price stands at USD 209.82.

The new achievement by Nvidia comes just three months after the Silicon Valley chipmaker was the first to break through the USD 4 trillion barrier. Apple rode the iPhone's success to become the first publicly traded company to be valued at USD 1 trillion, USD 2 trillion and eventually, USD 3 trillion.

On Tuesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang disclosed USD 500 billion in chip orders. The company also announced a partnership with Uber on robotaxis and a USD 1 billion investment in Nokia, with the two planning to work together on 6G technology.