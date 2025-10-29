FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Metro: DMRC announces early resumption of metro services for 5 days due to...; check timings

'Why should anyone bother to play Ranji?': Shashi Tharoor slams BCCI selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan despite stellar domestic record

Good news for Bengaluru commuters, 5th Namma Metro train to cut travel time between RV Road, Bommasandra by...; will launch on...

BIG win for Nvidia as it becomes 1st company to reach USD 5 trillion market value, beats Apple, Google

Watch: Woman breaks AC coach window after purse is stolen, shocking incident goes viral

Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Australia head-to-head in ODIs - Complete record and key stats from knockout matches

BIG relief for taxpayers as CBDT extends due date for filing ITR, audit report for AY 2025-26 to...; check details

Mysterious white object in San Francisco sky goes viral, here's what it was

Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Sonia, Lalu, asserts 'Kisi ke bete ka number...'

Twin-Star: Scientists discover three Earth-like planets, first known binary system

BUSINESS

BIG win for Nvidia as it becomes 1st company to reach USD 5 trillion market value, beats Apple, Google

The US chip giant's stock was propelled by strong sales of its AI systems and the prospect of expanded access to the Chinese market.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 07:48 PM IST

BIG win for Nvidia as it becomes 1st company to reach USD 5 trillion market value, beats Apple, Google
Nvidia has become the world’s first company to reach a USD 5 trillion market capitalisation after the US chip giant’s stock was propelled by strong sales of its AI systems and the prospect of expanded access to the Chinese market. The semiconductor giant’s shares surged more than 4 per cent as US markets opened on Wednesday, crossing the milestone with a market value of USD 5.05 trillion. Currently, the Nvidia stock price stands at USD 209.82.

The new achievement by Nvidia comes just three months after the Silicon Valley chipmaker was the first to break through the USD 4 trillion barrier. Apple rode the iPhone's success to become the first publicly traded company to be valued at USD 1 trillion, USD 2 trillion and eventually, USD 3 trillion.

On Tuesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang disclosed USD 500 billion in chip orders. The company also announced a partnership with Uber on robotaxis and a USD 1 billion investment in Nokia, with the two planning to work together on 6G technology.

READ | Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets Rs 40000 crore in one day as Adani Group stocks rise after...

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
