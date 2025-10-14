BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...; set to deliver...

Infosys will deliver a new workforce management system for the NHS in England and Wales.

Infosys, the Indian IT major, has secured around Rs 14,137 crore contract from the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA). The IT major will deliver a new workforce management system for the NHS in England and Wales, the company said in a regulatory filing. Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh has said, "We are honoured to be chosen by NHSBSA to deliver generational change through the Future Workforce Solution."

What will Infosys do under the deal?

Under the 15-year agreement, Infosys will develop a cutting-edge, data-driven workforce management solution that will replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system. The new solution will continue to manage payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees across England and Wales.

What does the new solution offer?

The solution, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics, will cover the entire employee lifecycle -- from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career progression, and retirement. It is designed to simplify workforce planning, support data-driven decision-making, and provide an intuitive, self-service experience for NHS staff. The Future NHS Workforce Solution supports the NHS 10-year Health Plan and the mission to create a workforce that is fit for the future.

Infosys market cap

The IT firm currently has a market cap of Rs 6.17 lakh crore, as of October 14. Now, the NHS contract marks one of its most significant long-term public-sector engagements in Europe.

What is NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA)?

The NHSBSA is an arm’s length body of the Department of Health and Social Care and provides a range of critical central services to NHS organisations, NHS contractors, patients and the public. Its purpose is to deliver business service excellence to the NHS to help people live longer, healthier lives, and its vision is to be the provider of national, at-scale business services for the health and social care system.