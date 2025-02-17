Reliance Industries is the only Indian brand on the list, which is led by a Korean brand.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has been expanding its business empire. It has entered into several new spaces since its inception. Now, the company has been ranked the second-best brand globally on the FutureBrand Index for 2024, ahead of brands like Apple and Nike. Reliance jumped 11 places in the latest ranking, according to the ranking released by FutureBrand. The company was ranked at 13th place in 2023. Reliance is the only Indian brand on the list.

The list is led by the Korean brand Samsung. Reliance ranks ahead of well-known global brands like Apple, Nike, Walt Disney, Netflix, Microsoft, Intel and Toyota. The ranking highlights brands that continuously evolve strategies to deliver on both brand purpose and experience, staying ahead of market shifts. For the unaware, Reliance is India's largest and most valuable company with a market cap of Rs 16.57 lakh crore. Its owner, the richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, has a real-time net worth of USD 90.8 billion, as per Forbes.

"A future brand is a brand poised for future success. It is one that is perceived to balance a strong sense of purpose with a universally great experience right across its value chain," the report said. "A future brand performs consistently and universally well on the 18 attributes we measure in the Index." The FutureBrand Index evaluates the PwC Top 100 companies by market capitalisation from a brand perception strength perspective.

READ | Anil Ambani-led company's loss widens to Rs 3298 crore in just...; its business is...

"Over the past ten years, we've witnessed the evolution of global giants, the rise of new challengers, and the enduring power of brands that stay true to their purpose and deliver it through experience," it said. The best future brands skilfully adapt to changing consumer expectations, technological advancements, and market dynamics without losing sight of their core identity. They have a clear sense of who they are and why they exist, FutureBrand Index 2024 report said.

(With inputs from PTI)