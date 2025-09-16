BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance raises Rs 21000 crore in…, here’s what we know

The Reliance offering drew a robust response, as it gave investors a chance to own top-rated asset-backed securities in a market still dominated by non-bank financial firms.

In a major move, Reliance Group companies run by Mukesh Ambani raised more than 210 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) through asset-backed securities, according to a Bloomberg piece that quoted people with knowledge of the matter. Remembering that this is one of the largest acquisitions of this type that India has witnessed this year is important. The report claims that approximately three-fourths of the issue was acquired by the leading asset managers in the country, including Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co., HDFC Asset Management Co., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd., and SBI Funds Management Limited.

Three trusts, Radhakrishna Securitization Trust, Shivshakti Securitization Trust, and Siddhivinayak Securitization Trust, issued the securities, which are referred to locally as pass-through certificates. They had maturities of roughly three, four, and five years, respectively, and an average coupon of 7.75 percent.

In a market still dominated by non-bank financial institutions, the Reliance offering offered investors the opportunity to purchase highly rated asset-backed securities, which prompted a strong reaction. The transaction also gives India's securitization market more weight. ICRA, a division of Moody's Ratings, estimates that the market will hit a record high of over 2.5 trillion rupees in issuance this fiscal year that ends in March, despite still being relatively modest.

“We are one of the top investors, as we found the instrument and the structure fitting into our investment requirements,” said A Balasubramanian, chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

According to the persons, Reliance was able to increase the transaction, which was organised by Barclays Plc, from the 180 billion rupees that were originally anticipated to 210 billion rupees due to strong demand.



Spokesmen for SBI Funds, HDFC AMC, Nippon Life, and Barclays did not immediately reply to Bloomberg's emails requesting comment, while representatives at Reliance Industries and ICICI Prudential AMC declined to comment.

The pass-through certificates are backed by payouts under an options agreement between the ABS originators and promoter entities of Reliance Industries, as well as loan receivables from Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust, an investment infrastructure trust established by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd., according to the people.