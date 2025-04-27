Reliance also became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 10 lakh crore net worth mark.

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, has achieved yet another milestone as his Reliance Industries has joined the global top 25 companies list with a net worth of USD 118 billion in FY25, MoneyControl reported. The Ambani-led company secured the 21st position globally, placing just behind Alibaba Group, AT&T Inc., and TotalEnergies, according to Bloomberg data. Earlier, on Friday, Reliance also became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 10 lakh crore net worth mark. For FY25, the conglomerate reported a 3 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 81,309 crore. The net revenue rose by 7.1 per cent to Rs 9.6 lakh crore, while EBITDA hit a record Rs 1.7 lakh crore, up 2 per cent year-on-year.

World’s 25 most valuable companies by net worth

Saudi Aramco leads the global rankings with a net worth of USD 440 billion, followed by Google parent Alphabet Inc. at USD 345 billion and Microsoft at USD 303 billion. Reliance has secured the 21st position in the list with a net worth of USD 118 billion (Rs 10 lakh crore). Ahead of the quarterly earnings announcement on April 25, Reliance shares ended the day flat at Rs 1,300.40 on the NSE. Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia with a net worth of USD 98.5 billion. RIL has also named Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, as a whole-time director of the company. Anant is the youngest non-executive director to be appointed as a whole-time director at Reliance Industries.

