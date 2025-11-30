BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance gets Rs 28282 crore in just 5 days from...

Recently, the RIL market capitalisation (mcap) crossed the Rs 21 lakh crore mark.

Reliance News: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani continues to grow his business empire. This week, Reliance Industries earned Rs 28,282.86 crore in just 5 days (Monday to Friday) after RIL shares surged by 1.70 per cent. During this period, the BSE benchmark climbed 474.75 points or 0.55 per cent. On Thursday, the Sensex hit a record high of 86,055.86.

Reliance Industries Market Cap

Reliance Industries added Rs 28,282.86 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 21,20,335.47 crore. The shares of Ambani's flagship company closed at Rs 1,569 on Friday. Recently, the RIL market capitalisation (mcap) crossed the Rs 21 lakh crore mark.

Mcap of 7 top firms

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs 96,200.95 crore this week, with Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance stealing the show, in tandem with an optimistic trend in equities. The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 20,347.52 crore to Rs 6,45,676.11 crore.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation.

Top-10 firms

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the pack, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.