Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries yet again earned a whopping amount of Rs 164959 crore last week. The Ambani-led company's market cap rose by the same amount after the firm's shares surged by 6.82 per cent in just four days. Markets were closed on Thursday due to Maharashtra Day. The shares of RIL closed at Rs 1,422.50 on NSE on Friday. Reliance Industries' market capitalisation reached Rs 19,24,235.76 crore. Reliance led the gains amid generally positive sentiment in the equity market. During the week, the BSE benchmark index rose by 1,289.46 points, or 1.62 per cent.

7 firms' combined market valuation hike by Rs 2.31 lakh crore

Seven out of the 10 most valuable companies, including Reliance, in India saw a combined increase of Rs 2.31 lakh crore in market valuation during the previous, PTI reported. These companies are Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, and ITC. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever experienced a decline in their market value. HDFC Bank’s valuation rose by Rs 11,514.78 crore to Rs 14,73,356.95 crore, and Infosys added Rs 10,902.31 crore to reach Rs 6,25,668.37 crore.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, recently entered the USD 100 billion club. The Indian billionaire currently has a net worth of USD 108 billion, as per Forbes. He is the world's 14th richest person today. His Reliance Industries is still the most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

