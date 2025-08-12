BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as he tops the list of India's most valuable...

This was the second edition of the annual list. Mukesh Ambani remains the richest man in Asia. What is his net worth now?

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman and Asia's richest man, remains in the news due to his business empire. The Indian billionaire has yet again come into the limelight for topping the list of 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List. His Reliance Industries ranked first in the list. It employs 347,362 people, making it the largest family-led employer in India. This was the second edition of the annual list, which added 100 new entrants to cover 300 families.

What has the Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List revealed?

According to the list, India's top 10 family-led enterprises are now worth a staggering Rs 66.7 lakh crore in 2025, up from Rs 59.5 lakh crore last year, CNBCTV18 reported. The list ranks top family-led companies by workforce, highlighting India’s largest family employers like Reliance, Bajaj, and Birla groups. After Ambanis’ Reliance Industries, the Kumar Mangalam Birla family ranked second in the list with a Rs 6.5 lakh crore empire.

What is the Ambani family's valuation?

The Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List stated that the Ambani family has a massive valuation of Rs 28.2 lakh crore. Reliance Industries was founded in 1957 and is now helmed by the second generation. Its roots lie in the energy sector, but the Indian conglomerate has expanded its influence across retail and digital services.

READ | Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move as he now launches Campa beverages in...; teams up with...

What is Mukesh Ambani's net worth?

The Reliance Industries chairman has a real-time net worth of USD 103.7 billion, as per Forbes. His Reliance is India's most valuable firm by market cap. Its mcap stands at Rs 18.69 lakh crore, as of August 12.