BIG win for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani as Adani company's Rs 13552 crore proposal gets nod for...

The creditors, mostly Indian banks, opted for Adani's bid over Vedanta's higher Rs 170 billion offer.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has acquired several companies to expand his business empire. Now, his flagship firm, Adani Enterprises' proposal to take over a bankrupt infrastructure group, has received approval. Creditors of India's Jaiprakash Associates unanimously backed Adani company's Rs 13552 crore (USD 1.53 billion) takeover proposal for the infrastructure group, preferring it over Vedanta's bid, two officials familiar with the matter said, Reuters reported.

The creditors, mostly Indian banks, opted for Adani's bid over Vedanta's higher Rs 170 billion offer because it included larger upfront payments preferred by stakeholders, the officials said on Wednesday, declining to be named as the matter is private.

Who were the other bidders?

Besides Adani and Vedanta, other bidders included Dalmia Bharat, Jindal Power and PNC Infratech. Controlling shareholder Manoj Gaur also submitted a last-minute bid, which was later withdrawn, one of the officials said.

Jaiprakash Associates owes creditors Rs 550 billion

Jaiprakash Associates was once one of India's largest infrastructure conglomerates. But now it owes creditors Rs 550 billion. Insolvency proceedings under India's bankruptcy laws were initiated in June 2024, making it one of the biggest ongoing bankruptcy cases in the country. Vedanta's bid entailed a five-year payment timeline, significantly longer than the 1.5-2 years proposed by Adani, swaying creditor preferences, one of the officials said.

"Creditors have voted in favour of Adani. Now the committee of creditors (CoC) will take a final decision, likely reaffirming this outcome, and submit it to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)," one of them added.

The National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL), which acquired Jaiprakash's loans from a lender consortium led by State Bank of India, leads the list of claimants in the ongoing resolution process. Emails sent to Adani Enterprises, Manoj Gaur and NARCL were not immediately answered.