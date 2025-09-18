Big win for India as Apple shifts iPhone assembly from China, Noel Tata's company bags 37% FY25 revenue from US shipments, will bring in Rs...

Net profit also rose sharply to Rs 2,339 crore, compared to just Rs 36 crore earlier. The rise was partly due to the longer reporting period after the company shifted to April-March financial year.

After ramping up iPhone production for the US market, Tata Electronics saw massive gains in revenue and profits. According to regulatory filings, the Tata Electronics Systems unit's overall revenues more than fivefold increased from Rs 14,350 crore in calendar 2023 to Rs 75,367 crore in the 15 months ended March 2025.

Ireland, Apple’s European hub, was the second-largest market, contributing 23% (Rs 14,255 crore) to Tata Electronics’ revenue. Exports to Taiwan made up 15%, while Indian exports contributed 20%.

Apple’s Shift from China to India

Apple’s move to shift iPhone production from China to India, ahead of potential US tariffs, played a big role in Tata’s growth. Previously, Tata Electronics mainly sold within India and exported to Taiwan. Now, along with Foxconn (Hon Hai), Tata has become a major force in iPhone manufacturing in India.

Expansion Through Acquisitions

Tata’s rapid rise was boosted by the purchase of Wistron’s plant in March 2024, which is now fully owned by Tata Electronics. Another Tata unit, Tata Electronics Products and Solutions Pvt. (formerly Pegatron Technology India), also saw strong growth.

In January 2025, Tata bought a 60% majority stake in the company for Rs 1,650 crore. Although profit rose only 1% to Rs 633 crore, revenues jumped 84% to Rs 34,264 crore. Pegatron’s plant is in Tamil Nadu, while the former Wistron unit is based in Karnataka.

India’s Growing Role in iPhone Production

According to Counterpoint Research, over 70% of iPhones sold in the US are now made in India, with Tata Electronics benefiting significantly. Despite this growth, Foxconn remains India’s largest iPhone manufacturer.