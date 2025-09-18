Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to improve posture

Sharad Navratri 2025: Complete day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi, more

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fires warning at India ahead of Sunday's fixture

DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result date

Rahul Gandhi makes BIG allegation on CEC Gyanesh Kumar of protecting 'vote chors', ECI calls it 'baseless'

Amid uncertainty over trade talks, US-India enter new partnership phase in..., eye...

Big win for India as Apple shifts iPhone assembly from China, Noel Tata's company bags 37% FY25 revenue from US shipments, will bring in Rs...

Dark showering: Can showering in dark improve sleep and mental health? benefits for sleep, relaxation and more

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Kajol cracks up Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, calls Aryan Khan's show...; shares unseen photos from premiere night

After Spirit, Deepika Padukone REMOVED from Kalki 2898 AD sequel, makers cite 'commitment issue'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to improve posture

Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to improve post

Sharad Navratri 2025: Complete day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi, more

Sharad Navratri 2025: Day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fires warning at India ahead of Sunday's fixture

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fires warning at India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Big win for India as Apple shifts iPhone assembly from China, Noel Tata's company bags 37% FY25 revenue from US shipments, will bring in Rs...

Net profit also rose sharply to Rs 2,339 crore, compared to just Rs 36 crore earlier. The rise was partly due to the longer reporting period after the company shifted to April-March financial year.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Big win for India as Apple shifts iPhone assembly from China, Noel Tata's company bags 37% FY25 revenue from US shipments, will bring in Rs...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After ramping up iPhone production for the US market, Tata Electronics saw massive gains in revenue and profits. According to regulatory filings, the Tata Electronics Systems unit's overall revenues more than fivefold increased from Rs 14,350 crore in calendar 2023 to Rs 75,367 crore in the 15 months ended March 2025.

Net profit also rose sharply to Rs 2,339 crore, compared to just Rs 36 crore earlier. The rise was partly due to the longer reporting period after the company shifted to April-March financial year.

Ireland, Apple’s European hub, was the second-largest market, contributing 23% (Rs 14,255 crore) to Tata Electronics’ revenue. Exports to Taiwan made up 15%, while Indian exports contributed 20%.

Apple’s Shift from China to India

Apple’s move to shift iPhone production from China to India, ahead of potential US tariffs, played a big role in Tata’s growth. Previously, Tata Electronics mainly sold within India and exported to Taiwan. Now, along with Foxconn (Hon Hai), Tata has become a major force in iPhone manufacturing in India.

Expansion Through Acquisitions

Tata’s rapid rise was boosted by the purchase of Wistron’s plant in March 2024, which is now fully owned by Tata Electronics. Another Tata unit, Tata Electronics Products and Solutions Pvt. (formerly Pegatron Technology India), also saw strong growth.

In January 2025, Tata bought a 60% majority stake in the company for Rs 1,650 crore. Although profit rose only 1% to Rs 633 crore, revenues jumped 84% to Rs 34,264 crore. Pegatron’s plant is in Tamil Nadu, while the former Wistron unit is based in Karnataka.

India’s Growing Role in iPhone Production

According to Counterpoint Research, over 70% of iPhones sold in the US are now made in India, with Tata Electronics benefiting significantly. Despite this growth, Foxconn remains India’s largest iPhone manufacturer.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused, belonging to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang, killed in encounter
Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused killed in encounter
Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt issues order on canine bites, know details here
Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt's order on canine bites, know details
Sardar Patel comes alive: Interactive hologram of 'Iron Man' unveils in Delhi on PM Modi's birthday; check features, significance
AI-powered 3D Avatar of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel launches on PM Modi's birthday
Pakistani child star Umer Shah, brother of ‘Peeche Toh Dekho’ meme sensation Ahmad Shah, dies at 15
Pakistani child star Umer Shah dies at 15
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan, Falaq Naaz slam Amaal Mallik for abusing Abhishek Bajaj: 'Kisi ke baap ko..'
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar, Falaq slam Amaal Mallik for abusing Abhishek Bajaj
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE