Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside

Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...

Zee Kannada News Presents Karnataka Idol Awards 2025: Honouring Achievers Across Diverse Fields

Asia Cup 2025: India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pakistan

Good news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal shares hit record high, market cap climbs to Rs...

'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netizens amused

PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake row, gets slammed online

BIG win for Gautam Adani as SEBI gives clean chit in Hindenburg case; what were the allegations?

Kangana Ranaut visits rain-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh; locals show black flags, shout slogans: 'Go back, you are late'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside

Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India

Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?

Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest?

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

BIG win for Gautam Adani as SEBI gives clean chit in Hindenburg case; what were the allegations?

The Indian stock market regulator said that no violations were found and hence levied no penalties. The Adani Group has repeatedly rejected all allegations made by the US investment research firm, which was disbanded earlier this year. Read on to know more details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 07:26 PM IST

BIG win for Gautam Adani as SEBI gives clean chit in Hindenburg case; what were the allegations?
Billionaire Gautam Adani.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has dismissed allegations of stock manipulation leveled by Hindenburg Research against Adani Group's chairman Gautam Adani and several of his companies -- including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Adani Power. The Indian stock market regulator said that no violations were found and hence levied no penalties. The Adani Group has repeatedly rejected all allegations made by the US investment research firm, which was disbanded earlier this year.

    What did SEBI say in its order?

    In its order, SEBI said there were no rule violations, adding the concerned transactions took place at a time when such dealings did not qualify as "related party dealings." The definition was changed after an amendment in 2021, the same year the allegations were made. The regulator further stated that all loans were repaid, funds were used for intended purposes, and there was no fraud. In accordance with the order, SEBI has now dropped all proceedings against the Adani Group.

    What were Hindenburg's allegations on Adani?

    In 2021, Hindenburg Research had accused Adani's conglomerate of using three firms to route money between group companies. The three firms in question were Adicorp Enterprises, Milestone Tradelinks, and Rehvar Infrastructure. The report further suggested that doing this helped Adani avoid rules on related party transactions and potentially mislead investors. Hindenburg raised eyebrows again after its founder Nate Anderson announced in January that the short seller would be shut down.

    What has Adani Group said on the charges?

    Adani Group has time and again rejected allegations made by Hindenburg and its founder. Adani, 63, who is the second-richest person in India, said in a statement: "This was not a typical financial strike. It was a dual assault targeting our financial stability and pulling us into a political storm. It was a calculated move, timed just days before the close of our Follow-on Public Offer and designed to cause maximum damage - and further amplified by certain media with vested interests."

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Asia Cup 2025: India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pakistan
    India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pak
    Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?
    Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest?
    DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result date
    DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result da
    Sharad Navratri 2025: Complete day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi, more
    Sharad Navratri 2025: Day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi
    Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction: Can LILPEPE Turn $1K Into $1M by 2030?
    Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction: Can LILPEPE Turn $1K Into $1M by 2030?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
    Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
    Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
    Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
    Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
    Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
    From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE