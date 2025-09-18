BIG win for Gautam Adani as SEBI gives clean chit in Hindenburg case; what were the allegations?

Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside
BUSINESS
The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has dismissed allegations of stock manipulation leveled by Hindenburg Research against Adani Group's chairman Gautam Adani and several of his companies -- including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Adani Power. The Indian stock market regulator said that no violations were found and hence levied no penalties. The Adani Group has repeatedly rejected all allegations made by the US investment research firm, which was disbanded earlier this year.
In its order, SEBI said there were no rule violations, adding the concerned transactions took place at a time when such dealings did not qualify as "related party dealings." The definition was changed after an amendment in 2021, the same year the allegations were made. The regulator further stated that all loans were repaid, funds were used for intended purposes, and there was no fraud. In accordance with the order, SEBI has now dropped all proceedings against the Adani Group.
In 2021, Hindenburg Research had accused Adani's conglomerate of using three firms to route money between group companies. The three firms in question were Adicorp Enterprises, Milestone Tradelinks, and Rehvar Infrastructure. The report further suggested that doing this helped Adani avoid rules on related party transactions and potentially mislead investors. Hindenburg raised eyebrows again after its founder Nate Anderson announced in January that the short seller would be shut down.
Adani Group has time and again rejected allegations made by Hindenburg and its founder. Adani, 63, who is the second-richest person in India, said in a statement: "This was not a typical financial strike. It was a dual assault targeting our financial stability and pulling us into a political storm. It was a calculated move, timed just days before the close of our Follow-on Public Offer and designed to cause maximum damage - and further amplified by certain media with vested interests."