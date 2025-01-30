Wipro did not divulge the financial details of the five-year contract.

Wipro Limited is an Indian multinational technology company based in Bengaluru. Founded by billionaire Azim Premji, the IT giant continues to grow its business. Now, the Rs 3.24 lakh crore market cap company has been selected by Etihad Airways to lead its comprehensive technology modernisation. For the unversed, Etihad Airways is the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, Wipro did not divulge the financial details of the five-year contract.

"Wipro wins multi-million-dollar deal by Etihad Airways for IT transformation and cost optimisation," the company said in a release. Wipro will ensure seamless migration of legacy systems and improve operational efficiency across key areas, including workplace, network, infrastructure, and service management.

Wipro FullStride Cloud will deliver a customised cloud-based solution that will provide Etihad Airways real-time insights into their resource utilisation and improve operational agility and scalability for their global operations. "Wipro will also integrate Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) modules across the IT framework -- from automation of data centres to conversational support to end-users," the release said.

GenAI will also offer intelligent device management and insights that will optimise performance and resolve potential disruptions proactively. Etihad Airways will gain access to Wipro's Innovation Lab in the UAE, which will play a pivotal role in enhancing their technology to meet the evolving demands of their global operations. For more than two decades Wipro has operated in the Middle East with thousands of employees and providing opportunities to local talent to effectively serve clients in the region, the release added.

