BIG win for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra bags order from govt company for...

With this addition, Reliance Group will be India's largest player in the integrated Solar + BESS segment.

Anil Ambani's company, Reliance Infrastructure, has received a Letter of Award from state-owned NHPC for a 390 MW solar power Project and 780 MWhr battery energy storage system, the company said, PTI reported. Reliance Power, a listed entity in the Reliance Group, already has a renewable energy portfolio of nearly 2.5 GWp of Solar and 2.5 GWhr of BESS capacity.

New project to consolidate Reliance's position in energy solutions

Once commissioned, the platform will add 700 MWp of solar DC capacity and 780 MWhr of BESS capacity to Reliance Group's portfolio, consolidating its leadership in new energy solutions, a company statement said. With this addition, the combined Reliance Group's clean energy pipeline now stands at more than 3 GWp of Solar DC capacity and over 3.5 GWhr of BESS capacity, making it India's largest player in the integrated Solar + BESS segment.

Reliance Infra

Part of the Reliance Group, Reliance Infra is an Indian private sector enterprise involved in power generation, infrastructure, construction and defence. The company has a market cap of Rs 11237 crore, as of August 19. The shares of the firm closed at Rs 274.90 on Tuesday.

Reliance Infra gets LoA from NHPC

According to a statement, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NHPC, a Navratna central public sector enterprise, for a 390 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power project coupled with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The winning tariff was discovered at Rs 3.13/kWh, positioning the project among the most competitively priced offerings in India's energy transition landscape. The project is part of a broader 1,200 MW solar + 600 MW / 2,400 MWh BESS ISTS-connected tender floated by NHPC, which saw participation from 15 entities, with 14 qualifying for the e-reverse auction.

READ | Good news for Airtel users, after Perplexity AI, Sunil Mittal's firm now offering FREE Apple Music to...