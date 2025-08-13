Twitter
BUSINESS

BIG victory for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra wins Rs 5260000000 arbitration award against...

The proceeds from the award will be utilised by Reliance Infra for capital growth. But when did Reliance Infra invoke arbitration against the company?

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 05:44 PM IST

In a big victory for Anil Ambani, his Reliance Infrastructure has won Rs 526 crore as an arbitration award against Aravali Power Company Pvt. Ltd. (APCPL) for wrongful termination of contract, ET reported. A three-member arbitral tribunal has held that the termination by APCPL was illegal, invalid and wrongful and partly allowed the company’s claims towards damages and costs incurred due to wrongful termination, the company said. The arbitration award in favour of Reliance Infra is for a sum of Rs. 526.23 crore along with interest. The proceeds from the award will be utilised by Reliance Infra for capital growth, the company said.

When did Reliance Infra invoke arbitration against APCL? 

Reliance Infra had invoked arbitration against the wrongful termination of the contract by APCPL in 2018. Alleging breach of contract against RInfra, Aravali Power issued notice of termination and invoked arbitration in 2018. On July 1, Delhi High Court sought a response from Reliance Infra on a petition by Aravali Power Company, seeking enforcement of the Rs 600-crore arbitral award that it had won against the Anil Ambani firm in December last year.

What does Reliance Infra do?

Reliance Infra is an Indian private sector enterprise involved in power generation, infrastructure, construction and defence. Part of the Reliance Group, the Anil Ambani company has a market cap of Rs 10501 crore, as of August 13.

READ | Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

3-member arbitral tribunal

The Supreme Court appointed a three-member arbitral tribunal in a majority award, granted a principal amount of Rs 419 crore with Rs 5 crore cost and an interest of Rs 149 crore on the principal amount and future interest on the principal amount till the actual date of payment.

