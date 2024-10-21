While the specifics of Tata's will remain confidential, it has been reported that his net worth was approximately Rs 7,900 crore. The executors will be responsible for ensuring that Ratan Tata's wishes are honoured as they manage his estate and assets.

Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist and philanthropist, passed away recently at the age of 86. Following his death, details have emerged regarding the executors of his will, which is now entrusted to four close associates. These individuals include lawyer Darius Khambatta, family friend Mehli Mistry, and Tata's half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jeejeebhoy.



Darius Khambatta has a significant role as he was involved in drafting the will and has returned as a trustee for the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust after a seven-year break. Mehli Mistry, a long-time confidant of Ratan Tata, is also a trustee of these trusts, which collectively hold a substantial stake in Tata Sons. Mistry is known for his close ties to the Tata family and has been active in various philanthropic efforts.

Shireen and Deanna Jeejeebhoy, Ratan Tata's half-sisters, have also been prominent figures in philanthropy. Their involvement as executors underscores their close relationship with Ratan Tata and their commitment to continuing his legacy of charitable work.

In related news, Noel Tata, Ratan's half-brother, has been unanimously approved to join the board of Tata Sons as a nominee from the Tata Trusts. This appointment reflects the ongoing leadership transitions within the Tata Group following Ratan Tata’s passing.