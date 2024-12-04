The ownership transfer was confirmed through updated WHOIS records, marking the end of a lengthy battle over the domain

The much-talked-about domain jiohotstar.com is now officially owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, a company under Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. The ownership transfer was confirmed through updated WHOIS records, marking the end of a lengthy battle over the domain.

The updated records now list Viacom18 Media, led by Mukesh Ambani, as the domain’s rightful owner. The transfer, finalised this week, follows months of legal disputes and negotiations.

The domain was originally registered by a Delhi-based engineer, who claimed no harmful intent despite combining the names of two big brands—Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar. However, legal pressures forced him to give up ownership. The domain was later sold to two siblings based in Dubai, further complicating the ownership saga.

Viacom18’s acquisition is seen as a strategic step to boost Reliance’s digital and streaming ambitions. With its growing collaboration with JioCinema and plans to dominate the OTT space, controlling a high-visibility domain like jiohotstar.com helps avoid brand confusion and strengthens its market position.

Although Disney+ Hotstar had distanced itself from the domain, Reliance’s move hints at plans to integrate it into Viacom18’s digital ventures.

No official announcement has been made about how Reliance plans to use the domain, but its ownership marks a new chapter in the journey of jiohotstar.com.