Since May 1 2025, Banks like HDFC, SBI,ICICI, PNB, now charge extra charges on ATM cash withdrawal. As per the new guidelines, RBI has revised the charges on the ATM cash withdrawal after exceeding your free cash withdrawal limits.

Since May 1 2025, Banks like HDFC, SBI,ICICI, PNB, now charge extra charges on ATM cash withdrawal. As per the new guidelines, RBI has revised the charges on the ATM cash withdrawal after exceeding your free cash withdrawal limits. All commercial banks, co-operative banks, white-label banks, regional rural banks, will now charge you a maximum of Rs 23 per transaction, earlier it was Rs 21, as per RBI guidelines. Let's check bankwise charges on cash withdrawal, as complying with RBI's policies.

HDFC, PNB and Induslnd

Every bank has its own free transaction limit. Majority banks have up to Five free transactions, while some have only three. HDFC Bank, Punjab National bank (PNB) and Induslnd Bank have 5 free limits for cash withdrawal, and will be charged Rs 23 plus applicable taxes for every additional withdrawal, in accordance with RBI's updated policy. HDFC charges no money on non-financial transactions such as checking balance or PIN changes. PNB charges Rs 11 per non-financial transaction (excluding GST) at other banks' ATMs.

SBI and ICICI Bank

SBI bank allows customers five free plus more free transactions depending on the average monthly balance (AMB) of the customer's savings account. Customers with an AMB between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh get five free transactions at other bank ATMs, while those maintaining over Rs 1 lakh enjoy unlimited free transactions. Much less than other banks, SBI will charge Rs 15 plus GST at its own ATMs and Rs 21 plus GST at other banks. Similarly ICICI Bank will charge Rs 21 on every additional financial transaction.