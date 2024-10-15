The company’s goal is to develop a performance culture that enables people to perform optimally at work

Wipro has announced a new hybrid working model that requires workers to come to the office at least three days a week. This program was recently launched by the Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil to bring a balance between working together and working independently and for the health of the employees.

In the new policy, the employees will be able to choose days of the year when they would like to work from home, in addition to thirty days. However, this remote work option comes with conditions: employees can be away from work for up to 15 days due to personal health problems or for 15 days to help take care of an ill family member. These requests are approved by managers to guarantee that operations are met as well as personal conditions.

According to Govil, Wipro has a team-orientated and adaptable method of working. The policy promotes face-to-face communications for the creation of innovations and achievement and helps associates to balance work and personal responsibilities. He said, “Our work model is blended and cutting edge,” thus showing that the company is contemporary to the modern trends in place of work.

The policy statement of Wipro on the issue reaffirmed the company’s commitment to a flexible work schedule that accommodates clients’ needs and the professional development of the associates. The company’s goal is to develop a performance culture that enables people to perform optimally at work and still be healthy.

The new policy is not an exception, as more companies change their strategies to accommodate the new hybrid work model after the pandemic. While organisations are still grappling with how and when they will return to the office, Wipro’s approach is laudable for its focus on trust and inclusion, knowing that the unpredictability of life may necessitate further support for workers.

With this progressive approach, Wipro is setting itself up as a pioneer in the new ways of working that combine business needs with the needs of employees. As companies continue to refine their return-to-office strategies, Wipro’s new policy serves as a noteworthy example of how organisations can adapt to meet both operational and employee needs.