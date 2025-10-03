BIG trouble for Elon Musk: Tesla sued for faulty design after California student killed in Cybertruck crash

Elon Musk-owned Tesla faces a lawsuit in California after a fatal Cybertruck crash that killed 19-year-old Krysta Tsukahara. Her parents allege faulty design trapped her inside the burning EV. The case adds to Tesla’s troubles amid federal probes into safety concerns.

At a time when Elon Musk has become the first individual with a net worth of $500 billion or half a trillion, he faces trouble. His company, Tesla, has been sued. The parents of a 19-year-old college student, Krysta Tasukahara, have sued the electric vehicle manufacturer for the wrong design of the car. They have said in a case filed in Alameda County Superior Court that due to the faulty design of the Tesla EV, their daughter could not come out of the car that had caught fire after an accident. It has also been alleged in the lawsuit that the EV major was aware of the faulty design, but it failed to address the issue, due to which their daughter could not come out of the burning car and died.

(Tesla Cybertruck)

Did Tesla know about faulty design?

It has been said in the lawsuit that Tsukahara was in the back seat of the Cybertruck when the driver, who was drunk and had taken drugs, smashed into a tree in a suburb of San Francisco. After three of the four people in the car, including the driver, died, a rescuer smashed a window and reached in. He pulled an injured person from the car.

Tesla in trouble after California Cybertruck crash

The new legal threat to the Austin-based automaker came at a time when federal regulators had launched a probe into Tesla drivers’ complaints of stuck-door problems. It has come at a delicate time for the company as it seeks to convince the people and its customers in the US that the electric vehicle will soon be safe enough to ride in without anyone in the driver’s seat. It was found in a poll conducted last month that the company's so-called Full Self-Driving system does more to turn away potential buyers than attract them.