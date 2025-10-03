BIG trouble for Elon Musk: Tesla sued for faulty design after California student killed in Cybertruck crash

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

37% of India's Professional Women Are Anemic: Health Crisis Undermining Peak Career Years

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026

Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs FTA with EFTA

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be affected? Key points here

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

India's BIG statement after Bangladesh's Yunus govt accuses country of inciting Khagrachhari unrest: 'Has a habit of...'

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
37% of India's Professional Women Are Anemic: Health Crisis Undermining Peak Career Years

Professional Women's Health Crisis: Anemia & PCOS Hurt India's Top Talent

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball fo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

BIG trouble for Elon Musk: Tesla sued for faulty design after California student killed in Cybertruck crash

Elon Musk-owned Tesla faces a lawsuit in California after a fatal Cybertruck crash that killed 19-year-old Krysta Tsukahara. Her parents allege faulty design trapped her inside the burning EV. The case adds to Tesla’s troubles amid federal probes into safety concerns.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 05:34 PM IST

BIG trouble for Elon Musk: Tesla sued for faulty design after California student killed in Cybertruck crash
Elon Musk-owned Tesla faces lawsuit for faulty design of its Cybertruck. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At a time when Elon Musk has become the first individual with a net worth of $500 billion or half a trillion, he faces trouble. His company, Tesla, has been sued. The parents of a 19-year-old college student, Krysta Tasukahara, have sued the electric vehicle manufacturer for the wrong design of the car. They have said in a case filed in Alameda County Superior Court that due to the faulty design of the Tesla EV, their daughter could not come out of the car that had caught fire after an accident. It has also been alleged in the lawsuit that the EV major was aware of the faulty design, but it failed to address the issue, due to which their daughter could not come out of the burning car and died. 

(Tesla Cybertruck)

Did Tesla know about faulty design?

It has been said in the lawsuit that Tsukahara was in the back seat of the Cybertruck when the driver, who was drunk and had taken drugs, smashed into a tree in a suburb of San Francisco. After three of the four people in the car, including the driver, died, a rescuer smashed a window and reached in. He pulled an injured person from the car. 

Tesla in trouble after California Cybertruck crash

The new legal threat to the Austin-based automaker came at a time when federal regulators had launched a probe into Tesla drivers’ complaints of stuck-door problems. It has come at a delicate time for the company as it seeks to convince the people and its customers in the US that the electric vehicle will soon be safe enough to ride in without anyone in the driver’s seat. It was found in a poll conducted last month that the company's so-called Full Self-Driving system does more to turn away potential buyers than attract them.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical, still on life support
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical
Despite 4 ducks in Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya in ICC rankings: Know whole story
Despite 4 ducks in Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya
UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just want...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just...'
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS officer with AIR..., she is from...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS off
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE