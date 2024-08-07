Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sheikh Hasina loyalist film producer Selim Khan, actor-son Shanto lynched by mob in Bangladesh, Bengali stars in shock

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who secured AIR 478 in UPSC exam, his famous IAS wife is...

Rishabh Pant's X account hacked? Speculations rise after bizarre offer on Neeraj Chopra's Olympics feat

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports

Big trouble for Apple as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to end his company's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sheikh Hasina loyalist film producer Selim Khan, actor-son Shanto lynched by mob in Bangladesh, Bengali stars in shock

Sheikh Hasina loyalist film producer Selim Khan, actor-son Shanto lynched by mob in Bangladesh, Bengali stars in shock

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who secured AIR 478 in UPSC exam, his famous IAS wife is...

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who secured AIR 478 in UPSC exam, his famous IAS wife is...

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports

7 benefits of adding 1 spoon pumpkin seed to your breakfast daily

7 benefits of adding 1 spoon pumpkin seed to your breakfast daily

8 jaw-dropping images of galaxies shared by NASA

8 jaw-dropping images of galaxies shared by NASA

6 most expensive things owned by Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

6 most expensive things owned by Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

Sheikh Hasina loyalist film producer Selim Khan, actor-son Shanto lynched by mob in Bangladesh, Bengali stars in shock

Sheikh Hasina loyalist film producer Selim Khan, actor-son Shanto lynched by mob in Bangladesh, Bengali stars in shock

Farah Khan ‘cried’ after trying to teach this superstar dance for 4 hours, later ran away: ‘Nobody can…’

Farah Khan ‘cried’ after trying to teach this superstar dance for 4 hours, later ran away: ‘Nobody can…’

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

HomeBusiness

Business

Big trouble for Apple as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to end his company's...

One of the boldest moves taken in this direction is Meta’s AI strategy open-sourcing its most effective AI technology, Llama. This is instrumental in allowing developers to use Llama to create chatbots and also train AI models for free.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 09:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Big trouble for Apple as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to end his company's...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has resolved to lower his company's dependence on Apple, which will be a substantial change in Meta’s strategy and vision. Mark Zuckerberg, in a recent interview with Bloomberg, shared his plans to rebuild his public persona and also transform the $1.3 trillion social media giant he heads. Mark Zuckerberg shared his inputs with Bloomberg while wake surfing at his Lake Tahoe home in California.

    For the past few years, Mark Zuckerberg has focused on transforming Meta from being a social media giant to a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse. The change of name from Facebook to Meta in 2021 is a prime example of the same. However, now, taking his vision ahead, Mark Zuckerberg is competing with Alphabet's Google and Microsoft-backed OpenAI to develop advanced AI models.

    One of the boldest moves taken in this direction is Meta’s AI strategy open-sourcing its most effective AI technology, Llama. This is instrumental in allowing developers to use Llama to create chatbots and also train AI models for free. 

    Mark Zuckerberg says that this open-source model is sure to position Meta as a counterbalance to companies that seal consumers into proprietary software.

    Mark Zuckerberg’s plan is inspired by one thing in particular - Google’s success with its open-source Android software. The Meta CEO concedes the limitations and financial consequences of being dependent on mobile platforms like Apple’s iOS. Mark Zuckerberg aims to control the next era of technological platforms, including OS for virtual reality headsets, smart glasses, and AI assistants.

    Mark Zuckerberg was quoted as saying, "There are all these analyses that we’ve done where we would be a lot more profitable, our business would be bigger if we hadn’t gotten all these random taxes or rules that the mobile platforms have put on us."

    He further said, "But honestly, that’s not the big thing that bothered me. It was how it limited our creativity to build the best things that we could imagine. It’s somewhat soul-crushing to go build something that you think is going to be good and then just get told by Apple that you can’t ship it because they want to put us in a box because they view us as competitive."

    Despite industry experts showing skepticism about Meta's significant investment in AI, Mark Zuckerberg believes that being at the forefront of AI technology is paramount for the next 10 to 15 years.

    READ | Days after Jaya Bachchan's fight in Rajya Sabha over her name, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post goes viral

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Watch: Jaya Bachchan gets schooled by VP Jagdeep Dhankhar as she again objects to being called 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'

    Watch: Jaya Bachchan gets schooled by VP Jagdeep Dhankhar as she again objects to being called 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'

    'Mard auraton ke...': Mukesh Khanna slams male actors dressing up as women for comedy, Ali Asgar reacts

    'Mard auraton ke...': Mukesh Khanna slams male actors dressing up as women for comedy, Ali Asgar reacts

    How much does Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant earn? Is his salary more than Isha Ambani?

    How much does Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant earn? Is his salary more than Isha Ambani?

    CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 announced at results.cbse.nic.in; get direct link, steps to check

    CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 announced at results.cbse.nic.in; get direct link, steps to check

    World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

    World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

    Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

    Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

    Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

    This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

    This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

    Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

    Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

    Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

    Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement