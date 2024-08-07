Big trouble for Apple as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to end his company's...

One of the boldest moves taken in this direction is Meta’s AI strategy open-sourcing its most effective AI technology, Llama. This is instrumental in allowing developers to use Llama to create chatbots and also train AI models for free.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has resolved to lower his company's dependence on Apple, which will be a substantial change in Meta’s strategy and vision. Mark Zuckerberg, in a recent interview with Bloomberg, shared his plans to rebuild his public persona and also transform the $1.3 trillion social media giant he heads. Mark Zuckerberg shared his inputs with Bloomberg while wake surfing at his Lake Tahoe home in California.

For the past few years, Mark Zuckerberg has focused on transforming Meta from being a social media giant to a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse. The change of name from Facebook to Meta in 2021 is a prime example of the same. However, now, taking his vision ahead, Mark Zuckerberg is competing with Alphabet's Google and Microsoft-backed OpenAI to develop advanced AI models.

Mark Zuckerberg says that this open-source model is sure to position Meta as a counterbalance to companies that seal consumers into proprietary software.

Mark Zuckerberg’s plan is inspired by one thing in particular - Google’s success with its open-source Android software. The Meta CEO concedes the limitations and financial consequences of being dependent on mobile platforms like Apple’s iOS. Mark Zuckerberg aims to control the next era of technological platforms, including OS for virtual reality headsets, smart glasses, and AI assistants.

Mark Zuckerberg was quoted as saying, "There are all these analyses that we’ve done where we would be a lot more profitable, our business would be bigger if we hadn’t gotten all these random taxes or rules that the mobile platforms have put on us."

He further said, "But honestly, that’s not the big thing that bothered me. It was how it limited our creativity to build the best things that we could imagine. It’s somewhat soul-crushing to go build something that you think is going to be good and then just get told by Apple that you can’t ship it because they want to put us in a box because they view us as competitive."

Despite industry experts showing skepticism about Meta's significant investment in AI, Mark Zuckerberg believes that being at the forefront of AI technology is paramount for the next 10 to 15 years.

