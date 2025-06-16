An internal memo obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive revealed that Intel plans to initiate layoffs in mid-July, with the process expected to wrap up by the end of the month.

According to reports, Intel is getting ready to start laying off employees in the middle of July. This will be the company's first significant personnel reduction under recently hired CEO Lip-Bu Tan. According to a recent report, the business sent out an internal communication to staff members characterizing the choice as "deeply challenging" but essential to fortifying its position in a market that is becoming more and more competitive.

According to an internal document that The Oregonian/OregonLive was able to get, Intel intends to begin layoffs in the middle of July and complete the process by the end of the month. The corporation presented the move as a component of its plan to establish an internal production division called Intel Foundry that is "leaner and more responsive."

According to sources, individual departments have been given the freedom to implement the cutbacks, so long as they are in line with the budgetary goals set by top executives, even though the memo did not specify the number of jobs being cut or the locations that would be impacted.

Intel has declined to offer details into its layoff plans. “Removing organisational complexity and empowering our engineers will enable us to better serve the needs of our customers and strengthen our execution. We are making these decisions based on careful consideration of what’s needed to position our business for the future, and we will treat people with care and respect as we complete this important work,” the company said in a statement earlier this week.

The article claims that the layoffs are a part of Intel's attempts to reposition itself in the face of a more competitive market, characterized by declining sales, heightened worldwide competition in chip manufacture, and a general downturn in the PC and laptop industry. In the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which is dominated by its competitors Nvidia and AMD, Intel is likewise perceived as falling behind.

