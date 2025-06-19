Some employees suspect that the policy might be designed to phase out older staff members and replace them with newer recruits on revised terms, including lower salaries.

Global professional services company Genpact has introduced a mandatory 10-hour daily work schedule in select Indian offices. This move has been criticised for undermining employee well-being. The policy includes using an internal dashboard to track 'active hours', while the incentive is just Rs 3000 monthly. Staff members claim that minor deviations are being labeled as "behavioral issues," fostering a culture of fear and intense scrutiny.

Reddit and Fishbowl posts mention employees reporting extreme pressure, fatigue and a dip in morale. It is pertinent to mention that the enforced longer hours are legal under Indian labour laws. However, it is not really in sync with the global standards.

“The expectation of logging 10 active hours each day is not only unrealistic for many roles, but it also signals a complete disregard for personal time,” an employee posted anonymously on Reddit. “The Rs 3,000 incentive hardly covers the cost of our additional mental and physical effort.”

“For an extra hour of work every day, we are being offered less than what some people spend on coffee,” a Fishbowl user commented.

Some employees suspect that the policy might be designed to phase out older staff members and replace them with newer recruits on revised terms, including lower salaries. Although these claims are unsubstantiated, online reports describe a strained work environment, implying that the policy is contributing to a "churn and burn" approach to workforce management.

Genpact's version

Genpact has yet to issue an official statement addressing the backlash or explaining the reasoning behind the policy.



Narayana Murthy’s Infosys, Ratan Tata’s TCS, Google, Meta, among others usually follow a 9-hour working day policy, excluding breaks.