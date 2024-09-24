Big setback for Byju Raveendran, Byju’s loses appeal of Rs 10039 crore loan default ruling in...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UP restaurants asked to install CCTVs, chefs, waiters to wear masks and gloves due to...

Tata launches Nexon iCNG, check price, mileage, other features

The "Fadi" Rockets: A Closer Look at Hezbollah's Arsenal and Tactics

WATCH: Vulgar dance at Chennai medical conference sparks debate, video goes viral

R Ashwin reveals major difference between coaching style of Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The "Fadi" Rockets: A Closer Look at Hezbollah's Arsenal and Tactics

The "Fadi" Rockets: A Closer Look at Hezbollah's Arsenal and Tactics

WATCH: Vulgar dance at Chennai medical conference sparks debate, video goes viral

WATCH: Vulgar dance at Chennai medical conference sparks debate, video goes viral

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

10 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point

10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Lapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai shares Kiran Rao, Aamir’s first reaction to Oscar entry: 'For 10 mins we..'| Exclusive

Lapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai shares Kiran Rao, Aamir’s first reaction to Oscar entry: 'For 10 mins we..'| Exclusive

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Big setback for Byju Raveendran, Byju’s loses appeal of Rs 10039 crore loan default ruling in...

BYJU's, from US-based lenders, had raised USD 1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB) -- a loan which is issued by institutional investors, through its holding company Byju's Alpha.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

Big setback for Byju Raveendran, Byju’s loses appeal of Rs 10039 crore loan default ruling in...
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a big setback for BYJU's founder Byju Raveendran, the Delaware Supreme Court has upheld a ruling favouring Byju's lenders represented by Glas Trust LLC. The court ruling has affirmed that edtech firm BYJU's has defaulted on USD 1.2 billion (Rs 10039 crore) Term Loan B.

BYJU's US-based lenders on Tuesday said the Delaware Supreme Court affirmed the previous ruling by Delaware Court of Chancery's and said an event of default had occurred under the credit agreement and entitled BYJU's lenders and their administrative agent, GLAS Trust for action against the company.

BYJU's, from US-based lenders, had raised USD 1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB) -- a loan which is issued by institutional investors, through its holding company Byju's Alpha. The lenders through their administrative agent GLAS Trust approached Delaware Court of Chancery alleged default in the payments under the loan agreement and sought early payment of the USD 1.2 billion TLB. Think and Learn, which owns BYJU's brand, had contested the claim but the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled in favour of the lenders.

According to a statement of the steering committee of the ad hoc group of term loan lenders, BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and his brother Riju Ravindran have voluntarily conceded that BYJU's was in default of credit agreement by October 2022.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with govt company for India's biggest...

"We are gratified that the Delaware Supreme Court decisively affirmed what we have known all along: BYJU's breached and defaulted on the credit agreement it knowingly and willingly entered into. "Most notably, this ruling confirms that BYJU's was in default, which both Byju and Riju personally acknowledged when they signed multiple amendments to the credit agreement on BYJU's behalf from October 2022 to January 2023," the committee said.

A query sent to BYJU's did not elicit any immediate reply. The US-based lenders through GLAS Trust had filed claims of USD 1.35 billion dues in Indian courts during ongoing insolvency proceedings against the edtech firm. In the latest statement, the lenders have raised their total claim to USD 1.5 billion. The committee said that the Delaware Supreme Court ruling has validated that the lenders were well within their contractual rights to accelerate the Term Loan and take control of BYJU's Alpha Inc.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

J-K polls: Will Omar Abdullah make a comeback? Voters to decide ex-CM's fate in second phase of voting tomorrow

J-K polls: Will Omar Abdullah make a comeback? Voters to decide ex-CM's fate in second phase of voting tomorrow

'Bengaluru will become empty...': Instagram influencer faces backlash for this controversial remarks

'Bengaluru will become empty...': Instagram influencer faces backlash for this controversial remarks

Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback? India star fuels speculation with intense red-ball training session; watch

Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback? India star fuels speculation with intense red-ball training session; watch

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio customers: Unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio customers: Unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

Lapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai shares Kiran Rao, Aamir’s first reaction to Oscar entry: 'For 10 mins we..'| Exclusive

Lapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai shares Kiran Rao, Aamir’s first reaction to Oscar entry: 'For 10 mins we..'| Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point

10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement