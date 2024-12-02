The removal of the tax will allow Reliance and other companies to make higher profits.

Major oil companies in India, including Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and ONGC, got a big relief on Monday when the central government withdrew the windfall tax levied on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), crude products, petrol, and diesel. The removal of the tax will allow these companies to make higher profits on refining margins.

A windfall tax is a higher tax rate on profits that ensue from a sudden windfall gain to a particular company or industry. Ambani-led Reliance is a major player in India's oil and gas industry, involved in exploration, production, refining, and marketing. It is India's most valuable firm with a market cap of Rs 17.72 lakh crore.

The government withdrew the windfall tax through a notification introduced in the Lok Sabha. The tax was imposed in July 2022 to seek a share of higher revenue earned by these oil giants because of rising global crude prices through higher refining margins.

The Ministry of Finance notification says that the special additional excise duty (SAED), commonly known as windfall tax on the production of petroleum crude and on the export of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), motor spirit, commonly known as petrol and high spirit diesel oil will no longer be levied. The windfall tax used to be revised every 15 days based on international crude oil prices after it was imposed in July 2022. The tax rates were reviewed every fortnight, based on the average oil price in the last two weeks.

The tax formula used to be managed by the Department of Revenue and adjusted as per the fluctuations in global oil prices. But now with average crude oil prices coming down government was not earning much in revenue from any of the sectors ATF, Crude oil, petrol or diesel so it decided to withdraw the windfall tax.

