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Big relief for senior citizens, interest rate on their FDs increased, check new rate, tenure, benefit and more

The rate revision comes at a time when banks are in a race to attract retail deposits, despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping the benchmark repo rate steady at 5.25% in its June monetary policy review.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 03:33 PM IST

Big relief for senior citizens, interest rate on their FDs increased, check new rate, tenure, benefit and more
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Senior citizens seeking better returns on fixed deposits now have another choice as Bandhan Bank has updated its interest rates for select tenures. The private sector bank is now offering up to 7.95% per annum to senior citizens, while general customers can earn up to 7.45%.

This places it among the more competitive FD rates currently available. 

The rate revision comes at a time when banks are in a race to attract retail deposits, despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping the benchmark repo rate steady at 5.25% in its June monetary policy review.

According to the bank, FD rates have been raised by up to 20 basis points on certain tenures.

As per the new rate structure, senior citizens will get the top rate of 7.95% on FDs with a tenure of 2 years up to less than 3 years. For the same period, general customers will receive 7.45%. 

For deposits between 3 years and less than 5 years, Bandhan Bank will offer 7.75% to seniors and 7.25% to regular customers.

In the shorter tenure bracket, 1-year FDs will earn 7.50% for senior citizens and 7% for general depositors.

The revised rates took effect on June 20, 2026.

Apart from fixed deposits, the bank continues to offer 6.5% interest on savings account balances above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh

Check new rates here

Tenure                     General Customer    Senior Citizens

7 days – 14 days - 2.95 3.70

15 days – 30 days - 2.95 3.70

31 days – less than 2 months - 3.45 4.20

2 months – less than 3 months - 4.20 4.95

3 months – less than 6 months - 4.20 4.95

6 months – less than 1 year - 4.20 4.95

1 year- 7.00 7.50

1 year 1 day – 1 year 9 months- 7.00 7.50

1 year 9 months 1 day – less than 2 years - 7.00 7.50

2 years – less than 3 years- 7.45 7.95

3 years – less than 5 years 7.25 7.75

5 years – 10 years 5.85% 6.60%

Last week, Bandhan Bank also updated interest rates on its Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits for NRI customers. 

The bank is now offering 7.1% on US dollar-denominated FCNR(B) deposits of USD 1 million and above for tenures between 3 and 5 years. For deposits below USD 1 million, the rate stands at 7%.

Bandhan Bank isn’t the only bank to adjust deposit rates in June. Several private and public sector lenders have also revised their FD rates amid competition to attract retail deposits.  

On June 2, Yes Bank raised rates to 7.25% for general customers and 7.75% for seniors on 18-months-and-1-day to under 24-month deposits.  

DCB Bank revised its rates on June 1. It is offering up to 7.5% to general customers on select tenures. Senior citizens can earn up to 8%, while those aged 70 and above under the bank’s “Senior Citizens Plus” category can get up to 8.05%.

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