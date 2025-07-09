BIG relief for Anil Ambani's Reliance Power subsidiary company, Delhi HC restrains...

The Delhi High Court asked parties to maintain the status quo and posted the matter for further hearing on September 17.

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power's subsidiary company has gotten big relief on the proposed termination of its power purchase agreement. The Delhi High Court has restrained Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) from taking any coercive action against Reliance NU Suntech till it decides the case, ET reported. The court asked parties to maintain the status quo and posted the matter for further hearing on September 17.

What Reliance Power said

The Ambani-led company in an intimation to the stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange of India and BSE, said, "Reliance NU Suntech Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, had challenged the notice issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited in the High Court of Delhi seeking a stay on the proposed termination of its power purchase agreement."

Reliance Power on SBI action

The firm recently clarified that the recent action by the State Bank of India (SBI) to classify the loan account of Reliance Communications Limited as fraud has absolutely no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders of Reliance Power.

Reliance Power share price

Reliance Power's share price remained volatile amid a weak sentiment in the Indian stock market on Wednesday. The RPower share price oscillated between an intraday high of Rs 65.75 and an intraday low of Rs 64. It closed at Rs 64.50 on July 9. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 26618 crore.