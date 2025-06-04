Hours after the NCLAT stay order, shares of Reliance Infrastructure jumped 11.11 per cent on June 4 and closed at Rs 380.05.

In a big relief for Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed insolvency proceedings against the company, MoneyControl reported. The appellate tribunal was hearing an appeal against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench's recent order to admit IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd.'s insolvency petition against Reliance Infra. The case is scheduled for its next hearing on July 18, when the NCLAT will continue examining the merits of Reliance Infra’s appeal.

"We wish to inform that in the appeal filed, the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi (NCLAT), today suspended the order dated May 30, 2025, passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai in case no. C.P. (IB)/624(MB)2022, admitting the Company into Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process," the Anil Ambani-owned company said on Wednesday.

What is the case?

In April 2022, IDBI Trusteeship had filed a petition for initiating a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Reliance Infrastructure. It alleged a default of Rs 88.68 crore as of August 28, 2018, plus interest. The default was on payment of 10 invoices raised between 2017 and 2018 by Dhursar Solar Power Private Ltd (DSPPL) for supplying solar energy to Reliance Infrastructure. IDBI Trusteeship, being the security trustee of DSPPL, sought payments against the invoices from Reliance Infrastructure.

What Reliance Infra said

Reliance Infra informed exchanges that it had already made the full payment of Rs 92.68 crore to Dhursar Solar Power. It then moved NCLAT, alleging that the NCLT order should become infructuous as the said payment amount has already been made.

Reliance Infra shares rise over 11%

Hours after the NCLAT stay order, shares of Reliance Infrastructure jumped 11.11 per cent on Wednesday, June 4 and closed at Rs 380.05. The stock has seen a significant surge in recent days, jumping over 20 per cent in the past five days. The market cap of the Anil Ambani firm climbed to Rs 15035 crore.