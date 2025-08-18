BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

After the biggest minority shareholder, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, supported the resolution, Tata Sons shareholders unanimously approved the appointment of Noel Tata as a director. It marked a new chapter in the relations between the SP Group and the Tata Group. He is the step-brother of Ratan Tata.

There is BIG good news for Tata Sons' shareholders. In a resolution passed at the company's 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Ratan Tata holding company announced a dividend of Rs 64,900 per share for all 4,04,146 ordinary shares. Tata Sons gave a dividend of Rs 35,000 last year. The AGM also approved Rs 13 lakh dividend on preference shares, down from Rs 19.78 crore in the previous year. After the biggest minority shareholder, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, supported the resolution, Tata Sons shareholders unanimously approved the appointment of Noel N Tata as a director. It marked a new chapter in the relations between the SP Group and the Tata Group. Noel was appointed as an Additional Director on October 22, 2024, following Ratan Tata’s demise.

(Noel Tata, Director, Tata Sons)

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's stakes in Tata Sons

It was a significant development that Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds an 18.4% stake, backed all six resolutions introduced to the AGM. Tata Trusts, the majority stakeholder, owns 66% of Tata Sons’ equity. According to an estimate, the Tata group has a net worth of $18 billion, or Rs 37 lakh crore, for now. The SP Group has a stake of 18.37%, which converts to about Rs 6.7969 lakh crore. The group recently closed a $3.2 billion debt refinancing deal with a consortium of global alternative asset investors. It is believed that it can use the money received from the sale of its stakes in the Tata group to repay the debt.

When did SP group join Tata Group

The Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry-led SP Group was the first to join hands with JN Tata in 1936. It became a shareholder in Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata Group. The Mistry family holds a substantial stake of 18.37% in Tata Sons at present. They are the largest non-Tata Trusts shareholder. Ratan Tata personally appointed Cyrus Mistry, the son of the late Pallonji Mistry, as the Chairman of Tata Sons. However, soon they fell apart, differences cropped up between them, and Mistry was removed from the board in October 2016.