'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

Viral video: Faissal Khan REVEALS Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child OUT of WEDLOCK after having affair with..., furious netizens react

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

Building Scalable Intelligence in Software Systems: How Sai Charan Ponnoju Turns Engineering Insight into Research Contributions

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo

'Amazing Act of Devotion...': A 60-year-old Beggar donates Rs 1.83 Lakh to renovate a temple

Priyanka Chopra stuns in satin emerald dress at Jonas family celebration, SEE PICS

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check out Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind while fasting

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE PICS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can no

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

After the biggest minority shareholder, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, supported the resolution, Tata Sons shareholders unanimously approved the appointment of Noel Tata as a director. It marked a new chapter in the relations between the SP Group and the Tata Group. He is the step-brother of Ratan Tata.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 06:40 PM IST

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment
Ratan Tata, Ex-Chairman, Tata Group (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

There is BIG good news for Tata Sons' shareholders. In a resolution passed at the company's 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Ratan Tata holding company announced a dividend of Rs 64,900 per share for all  4,04,146 ordinary shares. Tata Sons gave a dividend of Rs 35,000 last year. The AGM also approved Rs 13 lakh dividend on preference shares, down from Rs 19.78 crore in the previous year. After the biggest minority shareholder, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, supported the resolution, Tata Sons shareholders unanimously approved the appointment of Noel N Tata as a director. It marked a new chapter in the relations between the SP Group and the Tata Group. Noel was appointed as an Additional Director on October 22, 2024, following Ratan Tata’s demise.

 

(Noel Tata, Director, Tata Sons)

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's stakes in Tata Sons

It was a significant development that Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds an 18.4% stake, backed all six resolutions introduced to the AGM. Tata Trusts, the majority stakeholder, owns 66% of Tata Sons’ equity. According to an estimate, the Tata group has a net worth of $18 billion, or Rs 37 lakh crore, for now. The SP Group has a stake of 18.37%, which converts to about Rs 6.7969 lakh crore. The group recently closed a $3.2 billion debt refinancing deal with a consortium of global alternative asset investors. It is believed that it can use the money received from the sale of its stakes in the Tata group to repay the debt. 

When did SP group join Tata Group

The Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry-led SP Group was the first to join hands with JN Tata in 1936. It became a shareholder in Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata Group. The Mistry family holds a substantial stake of 18.37% in Tata Sons at present. They are the largest non-Tata Trusts shareholder. Ratan Tata personally appointed Cyrus Mistry, the son of the late Pallonji Mistry, as the Chairman of Tata Sons. However, soon they fell apart, differences cropped up between them, and Mistry was removed from the board in October 2016.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Tum Ho Toh' from Saiyaara movie, netizens say, 'I deleted Spotify after...', WATCH
Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Tum Ho Toh' from Saiyaara movie, netizens say...
BIG boost for Delhi-NCR, as PM Modi inaugurates 2 highway projects to decongest capital
BIG Boost for Delhi-NCR: PM Modi inaugurates 2 highways to decongest capital
Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'
Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says...
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view, private terrace, 6-car parking and more worth Rs…
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view,
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into su
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE