BIG news for Mukesh Ambani on Diwali as Reliance adds Rs 67459 crore in one day, market cap reaches...

BUSINESS
This comes days after the RIL reported a 9.6 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter on October 17.
Reliance news: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's flagship firm Reliance Industries added Rs 67,459.38 crore in its market capitalisation on Monday after its shares ended nearly 4 per cent higher at Rs 1,467.90. The market cap of the company climbed to Rs 19,84,943.09 crore, PTI reported. This comes days after the RIL reported a 9.6 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter on October 17. The profit was driven by strong performance in its consumer-facing retail and telecom businesses and a recovery in the core oil-to-chemicals segment.
The bellwether stock edged higher by 3.52 per cent to settle at Rs 1,466.80 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.99 per cent to Rs 1,473.55. At the NSE, the stock climbed 3.60 per cent to settle at Rs 1,467.90. The rally in Reliance shares also drove the equity markets higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 411.18 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 84,363.37. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 133.30 points or 0.52 per cent to 25,843.15.
The oil-to-retail conglomerate posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,165 crore in July-September — the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year — higher than Rs 16,563 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement on Friday. Profit, however, sequentially fell 33 per cent when compared with Rs 26,994 crore in the April-July quarter. Jio Platforms Ltd, the subsidiary that houses the telecom and digital businesses, saw profits rise by 13 per cent to ₹7,379 crore in the second quarter.