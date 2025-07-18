Big news for employees of THIS tech giant as it mandates use of...; not Ratan Tata's TCS, Infosys, it is...

With the rising use of Artificial Intelligence in major sectors, a tech giant has mandated the use of the technology for employees who seek promotions. Let's delve into details.

Amazon, a tech giant, employees at Ring and other smart home divisions must now show the usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to secure promotions, according to a new mandate from Ring founder Jamie Siminoff, Times of India reports. In an official announcement on Wednesday, Siminoff said that all promotion applications at his RBKS organisation—including Ring, Blink security cameras, Key in-home delivery service, and Sidewalk wireless network—must demonstrate how employees are using AI at work.

The policy aims to reward "innovative thinking" and reinforce a culture of speed and efficiency, Business Insider reported. In an email accessed by the outlet, Siminoff explained, "If we combine innovative technology with our missions, we create something truly special". However, the change only applies to Amazon's RBKS employees, and not the entire firm.

Must show usage of AI

Employees seeking promotions must demonstrate the usage of AI, i.e., how they've used generative AI or other AI technologies to improve customer experience or increase operational efficiency, TOI reports. They must also showcase specific AI-based projects and results achieved. "In the spirit of Day 1 culture, we will keep learning, iterating, and improving this," Siminoff wrote in the email.

AI-first vision

Returning after a two-year hiatus, Siminoff made some major changes, keeping AI-first vision in focus. He also scrapped off the firm's recent mission statement, "Keep people close to what's important," and reinstated the original "Make neighborhoods safer" focus, the report suggests.

We are reimagining Ring from the ground up with AI first," Siminoff wrote in a recent staff email, adding it "feels like early days again".