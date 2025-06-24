The two firms have commissioned India's first micro substation with a power voltage transformer (PVT) that will provide a low-cost and reliable power supply to consumers.

Tata Power-DDL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi Government, has teamed with Japan-based Nissin Electric Co Ltd. The collaboration has commissioned India's first micro substation with power voltage transformer (PVT) that will provide a low-cost and reliable power supply to consumers. The project is a part of International Demonstration Project on Japan's Energy Efficiency Technologies, publicly solicited by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO). To commence this project, Tata Power -DDL and Nissin Electric signed a project agreement on August 21, 2024.

What is a Micro substation with PVT?

A micro substation with PVT technology can convert high-voltage power directly from transmission lines to low-voltage power, suitable for residential consumers, a statement said. The introduction of such a substation is primarily aimed at low-cost and reliable power supply to remote load centers with challenging terrains. It will also be helpful in urban landscapes where there are challenges for network extension to meet the growing load.

Tata Power-DDL

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi, has been the leader in implementing power distribution reforms in New Delhi, India. Tata Power-DDL is a leading power utility and serves around 90 lakh consumers in North Delhi. Moreover, Tata Power has a market cap of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, as of June 24. The share price of the company closed at Rs 399.25 on Tuesday.

