BIG move by Sunil Mittal-led company as it launches mega Rs 8744 crore block deal to...

Sunil Mittel-led promoter entity has launched a mega block deal through a proposed part stake sale worth a little more than a billion dollars (around Rs 8744 crore), MoneyControl reported, quoting sources. Indian Continent Investment Ltd is considering a partial stake sale in Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom firm in India. The firm will sell 5 crore shares in the telecom operator, it said. The deal may be executed at a floor price of Rs 1862 per share, a 3% discount to Thursday’s closing price of Rs 1,922.6.

How much do promoters own in Bharti Airtel?

Promoters owned a 51.25 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel as of June 30. Indian Continent Investment held a 2.47 per cent stake in the company, while Bharti Telecom owned 40.47 per cent. Indian Continent Investment Ltd had sold a 0.84 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel earlier this year through the block deal route.

Bharti Airtel market cap

The telecom firm currently has a market cap of Rs 11.53 lakh crore, as of August 7. The share price of the company closed at Rs 1,920.10 on NSE on Thursday. The company competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and Vi. Its owner, Sunil Mittal, is one of the richest men in the world. He has a real-time net worth of USD 13.9 billion as of August 7.

Sunil Mittal plans substantial stake in Chinese firm

The Indian billionaire and Bharti Enterprises founder Mittal and US private equity major Warburg Pincus had entered into exclusive negotiations with Chinese consumer appliances giant Haier Smart Home Co to pick up a substantial stake in its India arm.