HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

BIG move by Sunil Mittal, set to invest in this Chinese firm with 49% stake, its business is...

The new capital infusion will also enhance the company's competitiveness across the entire value chain.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 04:24 PM IST

BIG move by Sunil Mittal, set to invest in this Chinese firm with 49% stake, its business is...
File photo
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal continues to expand his business empire. He runs India's second-biggest telecom company, Bharti Airtel. Now, he has announced a strategic investment in Haier India, a subsidiary of China's Haier Group. His Bharti Enterprises, along with the PE firm Warburg Pincus, will pick up a collective 49 per cent stake in Haier India. The size of the deal was not disclosed. However, citing industry executives, ET earlier reported that Haier India was likely worth Rs 15,000 crore.

How will it help in Haier’s growth?

According to a release, the strategic collaboration will accelerate Haier’s growth and expansion in India by bringing together and leveraging the company’s global excellence in innovation, Bharti’s strong standing and resultant networks, and private equity firm Warburg Pincus’ strong track record of scaling brands.

Bharti Enterprises and Warburg Pincus

Bharti Enterprises is one of India’s most prominent and diversified business conglomerates, and Warburg Pincus is the pioneer of global growth investing. Following the completion of the transaction, the duo will collectively own a 49 per cent stake in Haier India.
     
Haier Group will retain a 49 per cent ownership stake in Haier India, with the remaining stake to be held by Haier India’s management team. The new capital infusion will also enhance Haier India’s competitiveness across the entire value chain, it added.

Haier India

Haier India has a wide product portfolio spanning categories such as air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, and kitchen appliances. The move comes at a time when the consumer appliance market in India is booming, fuelled by rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and increasing penetration of consumer appliances.

