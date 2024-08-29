Big move by Ratan Tata, set to affect China, create many jobs in India

The government's estimates suggest that for every job in the electronics sector, three more are indirectly created, leading to the possibility of 6 lakh jobs by the end of 2025

Ratan Tata's strategic plan has begun to reshape the future of Apple's production—and India's job market. With the tech giant gradually withdrawing its operations from China, India is emerging as the new hub for iPhone production, a shift expected to bring massive benefits to the Indian economy.

The number of people directly working with Apple in India has surged to 1.65 lakh, and this figure is poised to reach 2 lakh by the end of this financial year. Most notably, about 70% of these employees will be women, marking a significant step forward in gender inclusivity within the workforce.

Apple's relocation from China to India has been a calculated move. The company has partnered with key players like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics (which recently acquired Wistron), collectively creating over 1.65 lakh job opportunities. Tata Group's swift acquisition of Wistron has accelerated job creation, and this trend is expected to continue as production ramps up.

The Indian government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme aimed to generate 2 lakh jobs over five years. However, this target has already been met in just four years, indicating the rapid pace of Apple's expansion in India. The government's estimates suggest that for every job in the electronics sector, three more are indirectly created, leading to the possibility of 6 lakh jobs by the end of 2025.

A significant portion of this growth is centred in Tamil Nadu, where Tata Group's new factory in Hosur is set to begin iPhone production by October. The factory is expected to employ around 50,000 people, including a large number of women from Uttarakhand, who will be provided with substantial opportunities.

Since starting iPhone production in India in 2021, Apple has reached a production value of Rs 1.20 lakh crore in FY24, with exports contributing Rs 85,000 crore. This development marks India's critical role in Apple's global supply chain, contributing 14% of the company's total production.

With factories multiplying across the country and housing projects being developed to accommodate the growing workforce, India's employment landscape is undergoing a transformation, driven by Ratan Tata's visionary plan. The future looks bright as the country positions itself as a key player in the global tech industry.