Big move by Ratan Tata, Rs 6000 crore investment plan on this project to develop...

Ratan Tata’s grand vision is set to reshape the global electronics landscape, as Tata Electronics prepares to unveil a Rs 6,000 crore investment in a new iPhone assembly plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. But there's more to this story than just a factory—this move could mark a seismic shift in global manufacturing dynamics, especially for China.

In a strategic play to reduce reliance on China, Apple has partnered with Tata Electronics to establish its fourth iPhone plant in India, slated to begin operations by November 2024. This new facility, sprawling across 250 acres, comes on the heels of Tata's acquisition of a similar plant from Taiwanese giant Wistron in Karnataka. The Hosur plant, however, is set to be a game-changer, with plans to employ up to 50,000 workers, most of them women, marking it as India’s largest iPhone manufacturing hub.

Apple’s decision to bolster its production in India is a direct response to ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. The Hosur plant is not just about numbers—35,000 to 40,000 jobs in the assembly unit alone—but about positioning India as a key player in Apple’s global supply chain. The plant is expected to contribute significantly to Apple’s ambitious goal of shifting 10% of its global iPhone production to India by 2025-26, a strategy backed by India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

As Tata Electronics gears up to kick-start operations from this new plant, the world watches closely. This isn’t just an investment in manufacturing; it’s a calculated move to challenge China’s dominance in the tech industry. Ratan Tata’s legacy continues to grow, now with a strategic push that could redefine the future of iPhone manufacturing on a global scale.