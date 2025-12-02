BIG MOVE by Prada Group: Luxury fashion brand takes over rival Versace in Rs 123217115000 deal, check details

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance, here's what we know so far

GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...

Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka? Netizens take jibe says, 'paijaaan..'

Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Vedic Scholar whom PM Modi praised for...

IPL 2026 Auction: 1,355 players from 14 countries register for 77 slots, Venkatesh Iyer leads Rs 2 crore base price list

While Markets Bleed, BNB Thrived: How Network Metrics Drove a Record-Breaking Rally

Technology and Trust in Cross-Border Medical Travel

True Balance Loan – Your Backup Plan for Any Financial Crisis

Designing Influence: How Devyani Pare Turns Packs into Powerhouses

'Imran Khan alive but...': Former Pakistan PM's sister after meeting him in jail

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Telugu actress says 'money can buy...'

'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha?

Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance, here's what we know so far

Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance

GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...

GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

BIG MOVE by Prada Group: Luxury fashion brand takes over rival Versace in Rs 123217115000 deal, check details

The Prada Group on Tuesday announced that it has officially acquired luxury fashion label Versace in a deal worth $1.37 billion. With this move, Versace will now operate under the same umbrella as Prada and Miu Miu, bringing together some of Italy’s most influential fashion brands.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 06:47 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

BIG MOVE by Prada Group: Luxury fashion brand takes over rival Versace in Rs 123217115000 deal, check details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Prada Group on Tuesday announced that it has officially acquired luxury fashion label Versace in a deal worth $1.37 billion. With this move, Versace will now operate under the same umbrella as Prada and Miu Miu, bringing together some of Italy’s most influential fashion brands.

The deal marks the end of Versace’s ownership under Capri Holdings, the US-based luxury group that had controlled the brand through the post-pandemic years. Capri Holdings said the money received from the sale will be used to repay most of its debt, a step that will strengthen its financial position and improve its flexibility for future investments.

John D. Idol, Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings, said the sale will help reduce the company's debt burden and improve its leverage ratio. He added that Capri will now focus on growing its remaining brands -- Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo -- and expects the company to stabilise this year and return to growth by fiscal 2027.

Versace has faced challenges in recent years, with slower retail growth after 2022 and a mixed performance in early 2025. Capri Holdings noted in its filings that Versace’s sales did not keep up with expectations compared to its pre-pandemic momentum.

With the acquisition, Versace will now join Prada’s global portfolio, which is known for its experimental fashion, strong tailoring and selective distribution. The move is expected to reshape Milan’s luxury landscape, bringing two of Italy’s most iconic fashion houses under one ownership structure.

Industry observers say the deal could help streamline manufacturing, distribution and pricing strategies across the brands. It may also help Versace revive its performance with better access to capital and stronger long-term planning under Prada’s management.

The acquisition is complete and is not expected to change beyond the standard post-closing processes. Market experts believe the new ownership could help Versace enter a new phase of growth backed by Prada’s financial stability and brand-building experience.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Telugu actress says 'money can buy...'
'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha?
Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance, here's what we know so far
Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance
GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...
GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...
Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka? Netizens take jibe says, 'paijaaan..'
Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka?
Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Vedic Scholar whom PM Modi praised for...
Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Vedic Scholar whom PM Modi p
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement