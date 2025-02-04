The Ola founder said his company will further invest Rs 10,000 crore by the next year.

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal has announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in his artificial intelligence (AI) startup Krutrim. The 39-year-old said his company will further invest Rs 10,000 crore by the next year. Krutrim means 'artificial' in Sanskrit and it focuses on building the entire AI computing stack. His latest announcement comes as China's AI chatbot DeepSeek has disrupted the AI world.

Aggarwal also introduced the Krutrim AI Lab, a research facility dedicated to exploring and advancing artificial intelligence technologies. As part of this initiative, he unveiled Krutrim 2, the latest version of the company’s large language model, alongside a suite of AI models designed to enhance AI applications.

As part of this initiative, he unveiled Krutrim 2, the latest version of the company’s large language model, alongside a suite of AI models designed to enhance AI applications. These include a vision language model to process and interpret visual data, a speech-language model for improved voice interactions, and a text-to-text translation model aimed at facilitating multilingual communication.

Aggarwal, in a post on X, said, “While we’ve been working on AI for a year, today we’re releasing our work to the open-source community and also publishing a bunch of technical reports. Our focus is on developing AI for India — to make AI better on Indian languages, data scarcity, cultural context, etc..”

