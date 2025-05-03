The acquisition strengthens Infosys' cybersecurity capabilities while bolstering its presence in the fast-growing Australian market, the company said.

Infosys on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of Australian cybersecurity services firm The Missing Link in an all-cash deal of AUD 98 million (about Rs 532 crore). Infosys has acquired the firm through its wholly-owned subsidiary Infosys Singapore Pte Ltd, according to a regulatory filing made last month.

"This strategic investment further strengthens Infosys' cybersecurity capabilities, while bolstering its presence in the fast-growing Australian market, and reaffirms its continued commitment to global clients to navigate their digital transformation journey.

"Together with The Missing Link, and Infosys Cobalt, Infosys aims to usher in the new wave of differentiated value to customers, with specialised end-to-end cybersecurity offerings and solutions," a company statement said.

Founded in 1997, The Missing Link is a cybersecurity and cloud services specialist, delivering services across the entire spectrum of IT strategy, technology roadmap, project management, cybersecurity, risk assessments & mitigation and automation services.

