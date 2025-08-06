BIG move by Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it opens AI, space tech centre in...; boost to...

The new centre is part of the 'Infosys Living Labs' network, a global ecosystem of over 12 centres. But what will its focus be?

Infosys is one of the biggest IT firms in India, with thousands of employees working on several projects. The company co-founded by Narayana Murthy continues to expand its business. Now, the IT major has announced the inauguration of a new Centre for Advanced AI, Cybersecurity, and Space Technology at its Hubballi development centre in Karnataka. The move is a big boost to North Karnataka, a key technology hub for the company. With this, the company's local employee strength exceeds 1,000.

Who inaugurated the centre?

The centre was inaugurated by Karnataka's Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, and Minister for Electronics, IT & Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge.

What is the new centre all about?

The new centre is part of the 'Infosys Living Labs' network, a global ecosystem of over 12 centres, and will focus on developing advanced digital solutions for clients across the world, the company said in a regulatory filing. It will specialise in technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, engineering services, SAP, and space technology, catering to industries such as manufacturing, financial services, retail, and healthcare.

Infosys market cap

Currently, the company has a market cap of Rs 5.95 lakh crore, as of August 6. The share price of the IT firm is Rs 1,433 on NSE on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)