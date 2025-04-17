This comes hours after Infosys announced its Q4 results, reporting an 11.7 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 7,033 crore.

Narayana Murthy's Infosys has announced plans to acquire technology and business consulting firm MRE Consulting for USD 36 million (about Rs 307.4 crore) in an all-cash deal. The IT firm will acquire the consultancy company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Infosys Nova Holdings LLC. The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter (April-June) of FY26. This comes hours after Infosys announced its Q4 results, reporting an 11.7 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 7,033 crore. According to a regulatory filing, the cost of acquisition of MRE Consulting will be "Upto USD 36 million, including upfront and earnouts, excluding management incentives, and retention bonus." The acquisition brings newer capabilities for Infosys in trading and risk management, especially in the energy sector, a company statement said. The market cap of Infosys currently stands at Rs 5.88 lakh crore, as of April 17.

"Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRE Consulting will bring a team of over 200 professionals with industry knowledge, consulting and deep technology experience in Energy/Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) platforms and ecosystems," the filing said. Founded in 1994, Texas-based MRE Consulting provides technology and business consulting services to the Energy & Utilities, Services, and Healthcare industries. "By combining MRE Consulting's deep E/CTRM capabilities with Infosys' established leadership in the energy, resources and utilities sector, we are further enhancing our ability to drive value for our clients in this critical area of their business," Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Sustainability, Infosys, said.

