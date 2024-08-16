Big move by Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, inks Rs 100 crore deal to challenge Ratan Tata, Nykaa

In a move set to reshape India's beauty landscape, Isha Ambani has secured a deal valued at approximately ₹100 crores, bringing the renowned Italian cosmetic brand Kiko Milano to India. This strategic acquisition signals a new chapter for Reliance Retail under Isha's leadership, intensifying competition in a booming sector.

The deal, concluded after months of negotiations, sees Reliance Retail acquiring Kiko Milano from Italy's Percassi Group and New Delhi's DLF Brands Ltd. The Italian brand, which began in 1997, is celebrated for its extensive range of over 1,200 beauty and skincare products. With plans to open stores in six major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Lucknow, this acquisition positions Reliance Retail as a formidable player in the Indian beauty market.

Since taking charge of Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani has been instrumental in expanding the company's portfolio. Her previous acquisitions include high-profile international brands such as Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, and Boss. Now, with the addition of Kiko Milano, she is set to challenge established giants like Tata's Lakme and Nykaa, as well as global players such as LVMH and Sephora.

The beauty and personal care market in India, valued at $16 billion, is witnessing rapid growth. Isha Ambani's aggressive expansion strategy reflects Reliance Retail's ambition to dominate this lucrative sector. By introducing Kiko Milano to the Indian market, she aims to capture a significant share and drive further growth for Reliance Retail.

Isha's move comes at a time when the beauty market is ripe for disruption. As Reliance Retail prepares to launch 20 new beauty stores across the country, the stage is set for a dramatic shift in market dynamics, challenging both domestic and international competitors.