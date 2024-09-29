Learn to play the Reliance way, Mukesh Ambani ready to disrupt the toy market

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Earth's 'mini moon' to be visible today: Know all about Asteroid 2024 PT5 and how to watch it

Big relief for GST taxpayers: Clear old dues without extra costs; here’s how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

How long can a king cobra live?

How long can a king cobra live?

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने �नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

HomeBusiness

Business

Learn to play the Reliance way, Mukesh Ambani ready to disrupt the toy market

The Indian company plans to divest around 10 per cent of equity to fund its future expansion plans, and mulling an IPO in the next 2-3 years.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 09:01 PM IST

Learn to play the Reliance way, Mukesh Ambani ready to disrupt the toy market
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani continues to expand his Reliance business empires. The billionaire has now joined hands with Indore-based Candytoy Corporate, one of the leading manufacturers of candy toys. Candytoy teamed up with Reliance Retail. Under his, the Indore-based company will supply confectionery toys for 1,400 stores of the country's leading retailer, said a top company official.

"We already have a purchase order for more than 15 outlets right now, which is live, and 200 outlets will be live by the end of Diwali, and 1,400 outlets will be live by the end of this financial year," founder Director Gaurav Mirchandani told PTI.

When asked about the order size, he said it would have a run rate of Rs 2 crore per month from Reliance Retail's 200 stores, and this would be scaled to Rs 4 to 4.5 crore per month by the end of this fiscal. "We have more than 75 SKUs in the sweets and savoury flavours category of the candy, which we are providing to Reliance Retail," he said.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's BIG gift to shareholders, Reliance earns Rs 53652 crore in just 5 days

Candytoy Corporate (CTC), valued at nearly Rs 1,000 crore, is supplying to other retailers globally in 40 countries. The company manufactures candy toys for a host of companies, including Colgate Palmolive, Puma, MTR, Bournvita, Yellow Diamonds, Vistara Airlines and AirAsia, among others.

It also plans to divest around 10 per cent of equity to fund its future expansion plans, and mulling an IPO in the next 2-3 years. CTC is a global manufacturer of promotional toys and confectionary items through its five plants and 11 contract manufacturers, supplying to 40 countries across three continents. When asked about the revenue of the company, Mirchandani said: "We expect to close this fiscal between Rs 260 to 280 crore. Next fiscal, we expect closing at Rs 400 crore to 450 crore".

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

Akusoli Shoe Insoles Reviews Customer Critics

Akusoli Shoe Insoles Reviews Customer Critics

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement