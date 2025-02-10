The product is designed for every Indian including fitness enthusiasts.

Mukesh Ambani has ventured into a new market with a Rs 10 product. This time, the billionaire's Reliance has entered the sports drink market. Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has launched 'Spinner', a new sports drink co-created with cricket icon Muttiah Muralitharan, priced at Rs 10 in India. The Ambani-led company said that the product will lead the movement in creating a sports beverage category of up to USD 1 billion in the next 3 years.

"Spinner is designed for every Indian including fitness enthusiasts, and anyone in need of a quick, effective hydration solution. Whether powering through a workout at the gym or out on the field playing your favourite sport, Spinner is the perfect companion to replenish lost fluids and electrolytes," the company said in a statement.

Talking about the product, cricket legend Muralitharan said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting venture with Reliance Consumer Products. As an athlete, I know how important hydration is, especially when you're on the move or playing a sport. Spinner is a game-changer that will empower every Indian to stay hydrated and active, no matter where they are or what they’re doing."

Presently, it is the only sports drink at just Rs 10. Spinner comes in three delicious and energizing flavours – Lemon, Orange, and Nitro Blue. From the fitness-conscious to the everyday player, Spinner offers the perfect thirst quencher for every Indian.