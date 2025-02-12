This collaboration between Jio Platforms Limited and US company is set to enhance India’s digital infrastructure significantly.

Mukesh Ambani recently revealed a plan to build the world's largest AI-powered data center in Jamnagar with USD 30 billion investment. Now, his Jio Platforms Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with US-based Confluent, a data streaming technology company, to drive GenAI use case advancements in the country, MoneyControl reported. Ambani-led Reliance has vowed to achieve milestones in the field.

Now, this collaboration is set to enhance India’s digital infrastructure significantly. Data streaming plays a pivotal role in enabling real-time analytics and GenAI advancements, as per an official statement. Confluent Cloud will be available on Jio Cloud Services as part of the agreement, allowing businesses across India to begin using data streaming seamlessly.

Confluent Platform will be a managed service for businesses and consumers, including public sector organisations, ensuring enterprise-grade security and governance to manage large-scale data operations securely.

"We’re joining forces with Jio Platforms Limited to help accelerate genAI and next-gen app development in India. Confluent is now the first data streaming platform available on Jio Cloud Services," Confluent tweeted. On Jio Cloud Services, Confluent will deliver on all four fundamental principles of a successful streaming service—to stream, connect, process, and govern data.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani is still the richest man in Asia with a real-time net worth of USD 89.8 billion, as per Forbes. His Reliance is India's most valuable firm with a market cap of Rs 16.46 lakh crore, as of February 12. The Amabni-led company has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail, media and financial services.