Apart from this transfer, RIL has also made a new investment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL).

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced on Friday that it has transferred full ownership of one of its subsidiaries, Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Ltd (RPPSMSL), to its retail division, Reliance Retail Ltd. This move means that RPPSMSL is no longer a direct subsidiary of RIL but is now under Reliance Retail.

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, plays a key role as the Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL). She has been instrumental in expanding the company’s digital presence and launching new platforms like Ajio and Tira.

In an official statement, RIL confirmed that it transferred a 100 per cent equity stake in RPPSMSL to Reliance Retail for Rs. 100.4 crore. Since the transaction was between RIL and its own subsidiary, it was classified as a related party transaction and was conducted on an arm’s length basis.

Apart from this transfer, RIL has also made a new investment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL). RSBVL acquired a 100 per cent stake in Nauyaan Tradings Private Limited (NTPL) from Welspun Tradings, a subsidiary of Welspun Corp, for Rs. 1 lakh. With this acquisition, NTPL became a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of RIL, effective from March 20.

Following this, NTPL signed a share purchase agreement with Welspun Corp to acquire a 74 per cent stake in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Limited (NSPL) for Rs. 382.73 crore. This deal values NSPL at Rs. 643.78 crore.

These strategic moves reflect Reliance Industries’ ongoing expansion and restructuring efforts in various sectors.