The share sale came days after Reliance Industries offloaded 3.50 crore equity shares on Thursday.

Besides Reliance Industries, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani owns stakes in several companies. He also sells his stakes in different firms and earns a whopping profit. Now, his Reliance Industries has sold 85 lakh shares of Asian Paints for Rs 1,876 crore through an open market transaction. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 2,207 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,875.95 crore.

According to the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Reliance Industries, through its affiliate Siddhant Commercials Pvt Ltd, disposed of 85 lakh shares, representing a 0.88 per cent stake in Asian Paints. These shares were bought by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) at the same price. With the acquisition of shares, ICICI Prudential MF's holding in Asian Paints rose to 2.12 per cent from 1.24 per cent. The share sale came days after Reliance Industries offloaded 3.50 crore equity shares or 3.64 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Asian Paints on Thursday.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

Amid the selling of Asian Paints' shares worth Rs 1876 crore, Ambani's net worth has surged by USD 729 million, as per Forbes. Currently, he is the richest man in Asia with a real-time net worth of USD 108.3 billion or Rs 931290 crore.

Asian Paints Share Price

Shares of Asian Paints on June 16 closed at Rs 2243.65, 1.28 per cent higher from the previous close of Rs 2215.30, on the BSE.

Reliance Industries Share Price

Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday ended at Rs 1438.55, 0.76 per cent higher from the previous close of Rs 1427.65, on the BSE. The Ambani-led firm currently has a market cap of Rs 19.47 lakh crore.